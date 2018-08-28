Hunt on for company to provide city’s CCTV services

A CCTV camera with City Hall in the background. Norwich City Council says it needs to replace the city's CCTV system because it can no longer afford to keep running it. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

The hunt is on for a new provider of CCTV to serve the city of Norwich, after council bosses admitted they could not maintain the current set-up.

Members of Norwich City Council’s cabinet have agreed to start the process of finding a company to operate security cameras across the city.

The existing system was installed at a cost of £650,000 in 1996 and provides 48 cameras covering the city centre and the clubbing district.

It records at all hours, retaining footage for 28 days, however, City Hall bosses warned they could not afford to keep them unless changes were made.

Instead, cabinet members agreed to put a contract out to tender, in hopes of attracting a proposal for a more cost-efficient service.

However, the committee will not get the chance to run the rule over the successful applicant - after it delegated authority to officers to award the contract, with a January 2019 deadline looming.