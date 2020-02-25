Search

Advanced search

Council tax increase for people in Norwich is agreed

PUBLISHED: 23:23 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 23:23 25 February 2020

Council tax in Norwich is going up. Picture: Denise Bradley

Council tax in Norwich is going up. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

People in Norwich will be paying more council tax to City Hall for the next year, after councillors voted for a 1.99pc increase.

Paul Kendrick, Norwich City Council cabinet member for resources and finance. Pic: Archant Library.Paul Kendrick, Norwich City Council cabinet member for resources and finance. Pic: Archant Library.

The increase, the maximum the government currently allows without requiring a referendum, will add £5.25 on to the annual bill for a Band D property - 10p a week.

But council leaders say the extra cash will provide about £195,000 more for the city council and help protect services.

And they said 58pc of people who responded to a consultation were in favour of the increase.

The Labour-run council agreed to make £1.7m of savings in 2020-21, but says that will be done through backroom savings and generating more income, rather than frontline service cuts.

Paul Kendrick, cabinet member for resources and finance, said: "This is a budget that protects the poorest in our community."

And he said the council's investment in commercial property, which includes a cold store in Corby and a Travelodge in Essex, had helped bring in revenue to protect services - despite the criticism over the strategy from Green councillors.

You may also want to watch:

The opposition Green group had put forward a motion which included using £70,000 to set up a "citizens' assembly" to devise a plan for tackling the environmental crisis.

It also included money for more CCTV coverage and for £65,000 to be split between all 13 city council wards, to be spent as councillor chose - instead of spending money on tennis courts at Heigham Park. But the Green motion was defeated before Labour's budget was agreed.

At Tuesday night's full council meeting, the authority also agreed its policy of offering a 100pc council tax reduction scheme to support people most in need will continue.

In Norwich, council tax is split between Norfolk County Council (72pc), Norwich City Council (14pc) and the police and crime commissioner (14pc).

Norfolk County Council last week agreed to a 3.99pc increase in its share of the council tax, while Norfolk's police and crime commissioner Lorne Green has gone for 3.95pc rise in the policing element of the tax.

Combined with the city council increase, that means someone in a Band D home faces an annual bill of £1,948.96.

However, most Norwich homes are in band A and B - which will have bills of £1,299.31 and £1,515.86, respectively.

Broadland District Council last week increased its council tax share by 3.62pc - which added about £4.40 a year to Band D property bills and South Norfolk by 3.33pc - an extra £5.

Most Read

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Norwich pub owner found guilty of £1k cancer charity fraud

The Robin Hood Pub, on Mousehold Street, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Brown.

‘There’s no magic secret, just hard work’: School celebrates fourth ‘outstanding’ Ofsted

Parkside school fourth successive �outstanding� Ofsted repor � The Parkside School, College Road, Norwich, Head Teacher Mr Holderness with his team and students. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pedestrian injured in city centre crash

A pedestrian was injured in a crash on Cattle Market Street in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Most Read

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Norwich pub owner found guilty of £1k cancer charity fraud

The Robin Hood Pub, on Mousehold Street, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Brown.

‘There’s no magic secret, just hard work’: School celebrates fourth ‘outstanding’ Ofsted

Parkside school fourth successive �outstanding� Ofsted repor � The Parkside School, College Road, Norwich, Head Teacher Mr Holderness with his team and students. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pedestrian injured in city centre crash

A pedestrian was injured in a crash on Cattle Market Street in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Unanswered questions over how young parents died at home

Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate were found dead in their Norwich flat in Providence Place. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian injured in city centre crash

A pedestrian was injured in a crash on Cattle Market Street in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Council tax increase for people in Norwich is agreed

Council tax in Norwich is going up. Picture: Denise Bradley

WATCH: Five people arrested in supermarket car park after car taken

Police arrested five people in a carpark near Sainsburys at Longwater Retail Park. Picture: Submitted

Pancake race around Norwich Cathedral

Norwich Cathedral’s boy and girl choristers enjoyed some flippin’ good fun in the annual pancake races to mark Shrove Tuesday. Picture: Bill Smith/Norwich Cathedral
Drive 24