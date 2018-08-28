Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

‘There will be no changes’ - Muslim association’s vow as planning bid is recommended for go-ahead

PUBLISHED: 11:14 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 02 January 2019

Norwich and Norfolk Muslim Association's community centre on Dereham Road. Picture: Google

Norwich and Norfolk Muslim Association's community centre on Dereham Road. Picture: Google

Google

A Muslim group has insisted nothing will change at its base if it is successful in a planning bid which has sparked a parking row - and has been recommended for approval by planning officers.

The Norwich and Norfolk Muslim Association (NNMA), which is based on Dereham Road, has applied to Norwich City Council to remove a condition from its original planning permission which stated its primary function would not be a place of worship.

The condition led to confusion in the community, with some believing it prevented prayer from taking place in the former pub altogether - leading to the association’s application.

Now, in a statement submitted to the city council, the NNMA has insisted nothing will change in the day-to-day operation of the centre, as it looks to allay fears over the volume of vehicles needing to park and confusion ahead of the council’s decision.

The statement reads: “The association interpretation of the restriction was that it is not primarily a place of worship. However, an essential part of the Muslim’s daily activity is the five-times daily prayers. Moreover, there are also other important activities of worship during the fasting month of Ramadan.

“This has created some confusion and objections starting to rise from the neighbours stating these activities represented a breach of terms and conditions linked to the approval of change of use of the building.”

The statement goes on to explain the range of other activities already taking place at the centre, including food bank collection, Arabic classes and midday Friday prayer.

It adds: “The NNMA confirms there will be no changes, none whatsoever, to the activities of the centre which has been witnessed since its opening in 2012.”

More than 140 people have commented on the application, with a fine split between those supporting and objecting. The majority of 69 objections included concerns around parking.

As a result, the NNMA has submitted a revised travel plan to allay these concerns. In this, it states the association will carry out annual travel surveys and continue to promote schemes to mitigate the number of vehicles accessing the area - including car shares.

Norwich City Council’s planing committee will decide the application’s fate next week.

Recommended for approval

The application is due to be decided by the city council’s planning committee on Thursday, January 10, with officers recommending it for approval.

Giving her recommendations, Maria Hammond, the city council’s case officer for the application, said the building “positively contributes to the well-being and social cohesion of the local community”.

She said: “At peak times, the on-site parking is insufficient to accommodate all visitors and it is appreciate that on-street parking around the site is intensively used. The proposal is, however, not considered to unacceptably exacerbate this or result in any detrimental highways impacts.”

Neighbours also expressed concerns around calls to prayer, but in the recommendations the officer said: “Objections to the proposal raise concerns about the amenity impacts from use of the building as a mosque, including broadcasting of calls to prayer and holding prayers five times a day for dawn to dusk. This is not proposed.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Millwall

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Van crashes into traffic lights on Norwich’s ring road

Emergency services were called to a crash on Norwich's ring road. Picture: Archant library.

Thorpe End man given curfew over festive period for £36,000 false benefit claims has confiscation hearing adjourned

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Please start Christmas later – and let it last longer

Christmas Procession at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Paul Hurst
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists