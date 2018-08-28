Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Airport bosses vow to withdraw safety fears over 328-home development - if conditions are met

PUBLISHED: 11:44 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 08 January 2019

Map showing where 328 homes could be build close to Norwich International Airport. Picture: Google

Map showing where 328 homes could be build close to Norwich International Airport. Picture: Google

Google

A housing scheme looking to place more than 300 homes close to Norwich International Airport is due to be decided this week - plans which attracted safety fears from airport bosses.

Developer Taylor Wimpey has received outline planning permission to build up to 350 homes on land at St Faith’s Road in Old Catton, which neighbours the edge of the airport.

The fine details of the scheme are recommended for approval by Broadland District Council’s officers, with councillors asked to rubber stamp the plans this week.

The reserved matters application sets out that the development would consist of 328 homes, a mixture of one to five-bedroom properties and would deliver more than 100 affordable homes.

However, bosses at the airport have stressed that they can not support the scheme unless a range of conditions are met by the developers.

These include making sure street lights and solar panels do not dazzle pilots and air traffic controllers once the development has been completed.

A spokesman said: “As a consultee to this application we have lodged an objection but have stressed that we would withdraw it provided a number of conditions are met as part of any consent.

“These include that any street lighting faces downwards and not up, and that any solar panels are positioned to avoid glare so they do not distract pilots or air traffic controllers.  “We have asked that landscaping is constructed to not attract birds and that we be notified in advance about the erection of any cranes during construction.

“These are all prudent steps that can be expected of any development near an airport. We have met with the developers and provided these conditions are followed we don’t believe the scheme will have any impact on our operations.”

A spokesman for Taylor Wimpey said: “We have worked closely with the airport’s safeguarding team over the last 12 months to ensure that our proposals meet their approval.

“Should our proposals receive approval from Broadland District Council’s planning authority, we will continue to engage with the airport’s safeguarding team throughout the construction phase of the development.”

The application is due to be decided by members of Broadland District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, January 9.

With part of the site in Norwich City Council’s jurisdiction, the developers also require the approval of City Hall to allow the development to go ahead.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

School thrilled after being judged ‘good’ for first time in 14 years

Headteacher Adam Dabin with pupils at Henderson Green Primary Academy, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

School thrilled after being judged ‘good’ for first time in 14 years

Headteacher Adam Dabin with pupils at Henderson Green Primary Academy, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Revealed: Revamp plan for Norwich’s Wensum Lodge centre

Wensum Lodge in Norwich could be in for a revamp. Pic: Hudson Architects

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Mystery surrounds future of Norwich river boat restaurant

The river boat at Riverside in Norwich, formerly home to The Vagabond. Photo: Lauren Cope

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘We’re going to have some massive games now’ – Godfrey fired up for City’s battles with promotion rivals

Ben Godfrey roared in celebration after Timm Klose's late equaliser at Brentford on New Year's Day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists