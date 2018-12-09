Norfolk takes a stand against rogue traders, with 200th milestone in no cold calling zone drive

The 200th No Cold Calling Zone has been launched in Norfolk, which means almost 10,000 homes in the county are now taking a stand against rogue traders.

The milestone was celebrated at Norwich Housing Society’s Lanchester Court, off Adelaide Street, with the latest zone covering all 301 homes owned by the society in Norwich.

No Cold Calling Zones are areas where it is made clear to cold callers that they are not welcome and are likely to be reported if they do knock on people’s doors.

Margaret Dewsbury, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s communities committee, said: “This is the largest single addition ever to Norfolk’s No Cold Calling Zones and means the number of homes now within a NCCZ in Norfolk is approaching 10,000.

“This is something I’m very pleased to see as these zones are a great practical way for residents to take a stand against doorstep scams and unscrupulous traders.

“No Cold Calling Zones can help to keep some of our most vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbours safe so I’d urge anyone who thinks a zone may be a good idea in their street or local community to get in touch with our Trading Standards team.

“We can offer help and support in getting a new zone off the ground and supply signs to be put up in the neighbourhood and stickers for everyone’s doors. We also continue to support established zones and will follow up on all reported incidents of cold calling.”

The scheme comes with good advice about how to deal with anyone who turns up uninvited on the doorstep and attempts to sell a product or service.

The scheme gives householders the confidence to say ‘no’ if cold callers do show up and makes it clear to rogue traders that they are not welcome and are likely to be reported to Trading Standards if they do call at homes in the zone.

Sarah Batchelor, senior scheme manager at Norwich Housing Society, said: “This is a great day for the residents of Lanchester Court, and all our other residents who live with Norwich Housing Society around the city, as all of our schemes now have signs up declaring them to be No Cold Calling Zones.”

People who want to find out if their road or street meets the criteria to become a No Cold Calling Zone can visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/nccz or call 0344 800 8020 and ask for an application pack.