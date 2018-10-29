Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk County Council to borrow £120m to build four new special schools

29 October, 2018 - 11:15
Norfolk County Council is to borrow £120m to build four new special schools. Picture Barry Batchelor/PA Wire.

Norfolk County Council is to borrow £120m to build four new special schools. Picture Barry Batchelor/PA Wire.

A “big decision” has been made for Norfolk County Council to borrow £120m to build up to four new schools for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

County Hall’s policy and resources committee today agreed the investment, which will also develop more outreach to support children in mainstream schools - known as specialist resource bases.

Councillors said the investment would stop children and young people from having to be ferried around the county and would save millions of pounds in travel costs.

Due to a shortage of school places, some 300 SEND pupils are currently educated at independent schools in Norfolk or other local authorities.

Paying for that transport is costing the council £13.6m a year and the committee approved an initial investment of £4.8m this year to start work.

While the investment got cross-party, unanimous approval, there were political swipes during the debate - centred in part on the decision to close Great Yarmouth’s Alderman Swindell School.

Labour had campaigned with parents to keep the school open, which led to their Great Yarmouth county councillor Mick Castle leaving the party to become an independent.

Mr Castle had backed the Conservative proposal to shut it and build a new special school on the site.

And Conservative Stuart Dark, chairman of the council’s children’s services committee, questioned why the former Labour/Liberal Democrat alliance did not tackle the issue of the high transport costs and lack of places during their stint in charge at County Hall.

He said: “I think a very fair question people could ask is what was Norfolk County Council’s old political leadership doing up to this point.”

Mr Dark said it showed why the council wanted to close Alderman Swindell - to provide 48 extra specialist places in Great Yarmouth.

But Labour group leader Steve Morphew said his party had never opposed the creation of extra places, but had backed the community who wanted to retain a “much loved school”.

He added his party had tabled a budget amendment in February last year for extra investment in special needs education which was not supported by the controlling Conservatives.

Lib Dem Edward Maxfield said he was concerned spending so much money on special schools could create a scenario where children were placed in those schools for financial reasons, rather than because of their needs.

That concern was branded as “ridiculous” by Conservative Bill Borrett.

In total, 500 extra school places will be created, with a 100 place school in North Norfolk likely to be the second project after the one in Great Yarmouth.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

School bus involved in two vehicle crash

The buses collided around 8.10am on the B1113 near Swardeston. Photo: George Dixon

Video: Café set to welcome new escape room in its basement bids for alcohol licence

The Missing Kind and the KindaKafe on Castle Meadow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Source of mystery light illuminating the skies of Norwich found

The source of a mystery light in Norwich has been found. File photo of Norwich at night, Picture Tom Thurston.

Video: Norwich drivers could face £20 fine if they refuse to turn off idling engines

Smog hangs over Norwich. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Video: See inside the luxury home of a famous TV presenter for sale for £3.5 million

The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide