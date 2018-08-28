Norfolk County Council’s £183,000-a-year managing director Dr Wendy Thomson to quit for new job

Dr Wendy Thomson, is to leave her role as managing director of Norfolk County Council. Pic: SIMON FINLAY.

The managing director of Norfolk County Council has announced she is quitting her role at County Hall.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dr Wendy Thomson will leave the council to become the vice-chancellor of the University of London, from July next year.

Dr Thomson, who took the top job at the council in 2014, said: “I have enjoyed working for Norfolk County Council and I am proud to be the county’s first woman chief executive.

“Together we have achieved a great deal over the last four years - children’s services improvements, tackling loneliness, promoting the independence of vulnerable adults and managing the challenging financial context.

“We have a talented leadership and staff team who can be relied on to take the council forward.”

Andrew Proctor, leader of the Conservative-controlled Norfolk County Council, said he wanted to thank Dr Thompson for her leadership of the council.

He said: “I want to thank Wendy for her positive leadership of the county council. She has attracted a highly able top team of national standing and led many improvements in our services such as infrastructure, as well as ensuring we continue to grow our commercial services.

“She has set a firm base for the council to continue to improve. I wish her every success at the University of London.”

Dr Thomson, whose salary last year was £183,600, joined the county council from McGill University in Canada, where she led the School of Social Work.

She had previously served as chief executive of the Newham and deputy chief executive in Islington, both in London.

She was also a former chief advisor of prime minister Tony Blair and led the Office of Public Service Reform in the Cabinet Office.

The council is awaiting a peer review from councillors and officers from other councils to visit to assess its performance, ahead of the authority moving back to a cabinet, rather than committee, form of leadership.