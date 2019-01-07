Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Extra £11.2m could be pumped into Norfolk’s care market by County Hall

07 January, 2019 - 14:40
James Bullion, executive director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council. Picture Norfolk County Council

James Bullion, executive director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council. Picture Norfolk County Council

Archant

Care providers in Norfolk could get paid an extra £11.2m if councillors agree to an increase in fees.

Norfolk County Council buys almost all its adult care services from the care market, at a cost of more than £280m each year.

At a meeting of the council’s adult social care committee on Monday, January 14, councillors will be asked to agree to increase the fees it pays.

James Bullion, executive director of adult social services said: “We need to support care providers to increase the amount of care provided in Norfolk, and to improve the quality of care.

“This means paying the right fee levels and supporting staff and managers to develop and pursue rewarding careers in the care sector.

“The recent collapse of national provider Allied Healthcare has highlighted the need to ensure that the provision and management of home care services across the county is robust.

“The care sector has to compete with similarly paid jobs in retail and other sectors and to pay the National Living Wage, which will increase from £7.83 to £8.21 from April 2019. This will represent a 4.85pc increase in costs for the council.”

Sanjay Kaushal, joint chairperson of Norfolk Independent Care said: “We very much welcome this rise in fee levels for the care sector.

“Norfolk Independent Care represents a diverse range of care providers all of whom are operating in a very challenging and difficult environment, so funding is key for stabilising the market.

“Hopefully, this extra funding will also improve the offer for people considering a career in care.”

The fee level increases will include residential care for older people, with a recommended 11pc rise for this service and a 10pc rise for residential nursing care.

The new fees are based on the council’s cost of care review, worked up in partnership with care providers in Norfolk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Norwich pub closes despite team’s offer to keep it open

The team at The York Tavern in Norwich spent their last few days behind the bar encouraging customers to help drink the pub dry. Picture: Staff

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Top solicitor wins £14,000 payout from ex-firm

GMS Law was based on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Google Streetview

‘Stung twice’ in four days - single mother of three paid £260 to parking company

Rachel Bailey-Everest was fined when she left her three children in the car parked in a parent/child bay while she popped into a shop as the youngest was not well and had fallen asleep. With her are two of her three children, Amalia, seven, and Ben, three. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

River Thames shipping company announces £500,000 investment scheme to dredge riverbanks in Rainham

Dredging from the land in Coldharbour Lane, Rainham. Photo: Land & Water

Police launch appeal for information after man and woman found dead in Rainham home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Norwich City are NOT interested in William Remy

Reports Legia Warsaw defender William Remy is on his way to Norwich City are wide of the mark. Picture: PA

Norwich City transfer rumours: Championship rival keen on loan deal for Marshall

Ben Marshall made his first senior start since September during Norwich City's FA Cup loss to Portsmouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Doctor knocked off bike unable to run after he suffered fractured pelvis

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists