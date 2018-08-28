Council union rep suspended for speaking out about staff grievance

Dave Lambert, from UNISON. Pic: UNISON. Unison

A senior union rep has been suspended by a council for speaking out about a mass staff grievance.

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Dave Lambert, who represents staff at Norfolk County Council’s children’s services, was suspended after being quoted in this newspaper in August in an article about Norwich social workers.

More than 60 staff working at Carrow House had accused the council of “failing” vulnerable children in a grievance last year.

Mr Lambert described the September 2017 grievance as “unprecedented”.

But after the article was published, the council suspended him.

Council staff are not allowed to speak to the press, but trade union representatives are protected by the Trade Union and Labour Relations Act.

A county council spokesman said: “We have a range of policies on how employees conduct themselves at work, including communicating with the media.”

Mr Lambert declined to comment.