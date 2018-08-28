Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Council union rep suspended for speaking out about staff grievance

PUBLISHED: 08:13 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:13 07 November 2018

Dave Lambert, from UNISON. Pic: UNISON.

Dave Lambert, from UNISON. Pic: UNISON.

Unison

A senior union rep has been suspended by a council for speaking out about a mass staff grievance.

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCarrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Dave Lambert, who represents staff at Norfolk County Council’s children’s services, was suspended after being quoted in this newspaper in August in an article about Norwich social workers.

More than 60 staff working at Carrow House had accused the council of “failing” vulnerable children in a grievance last year.

Mr Lambert described the September 2017 grievance as “unprecedented”.

But after the article was published, the council suspended him.

Council staff are not allowed to speak to the press, but trade union representatives are protected by the Trade Union and Labour Relations Act.

A county council spokesman said: “We have a range of policies on how employees conduct themselves at work, including communicating with the media.”

Mr Lambert declined to comment.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family run fish and chip shop wins national award

Chish and Fips owners Indy Singh and Hardeep 'Heidi' Kaur. Photo: Hardeep Kaur

Unlicensed construction firm cleaned up asbestos at Norwich office block – with a vacuum cleaner

The Union Building on Rose Lane in Norwich. Picture: Mark Shields.

Horses roaming free in rush hour traffic cause ‘havoc’

There horses which had been running free in the road dodged traffic before being lead to safety by passers by. Picture: Archant

More than 100 people attend funeral held for well known scrap metal merchant Tony Peruzzi

The funeral of Tony Peruzzi in Costessey. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide