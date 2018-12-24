Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Care charge hike to save £3m will hit people with learning disabilities, say Norfolk families

24 December, 2018 - 09:19
Bill Borrett, chairman of Norfolk County Council's adult social services committee Photo: Bill Borrett

Bill Borrett, chairman of Norfolk County Council's adult social services committee Photo: Bill Borrett

Archant

Families of people with learning disabilities have blasted a cost-cutting proposal which would save council bosses £3m - by charging thousands of people more for their care.

Norfolk County Council, has mooted changes to its charging policy for adult social care in next year’s budget.

If approved, it would see changes to how people are charged for non-residential care, such as day services.

And families of people with learning disabilities who could be affected say that is not fair.

The proposal will change the ‘minimum income guarantee’ the council uses to assess how much people aged 18 to 64 pay for care.

At the moment, the council uses a rate of £189 a week for everyone, but wants to change that to £123.45 for those aged 18 to 24 and £151.45 a week for those aged 25 to 64.

Proposals would also see a benefit - the enhanced element of personal independence payments (PIP) - taken into account when assessing care.

The combined effects could lead to about 1,000 people having to pay more for their care and about 1,400 people could have to start paying for care for the first time.

The council needs to save £79m over the next three years and figure out how to plug a further £46m gap. But families of people who have learning disabilities say they will be unfairly affected by charging policy changes.

Judith Taylor, of Mill Street in Buxton, said the proposals contravene the care act and could see her 28-year-old son losing out on £67 a week.

Mrs Taylor, whose son suffers from Down’s syndrome, said: “My son’s current payments allow him to live a life outside of the home - he pays to work at Thornage Hall and takes part in other things that mean he can have a social life. Losing out would have a devastating impact on his life.”

Bill Borrett, chairman of the council’s adult social care committee, said the savings were being proposed in a “challenging financial environment”.

He said: “The committee appreciates that everyone’s financial circumstances are different and that any change can be unsettling, so the council will be supporting people on a one-to-one basis.

“There are more opportunities than ever before for people with disabilities to live independently thanks to changes in technology and support. Our proposal to invest £1m to help more people find the jobs and training they want is designed to help them achieve those aspirations.”

The consultation closed on Sunday, December 23.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Burglar arrested while opening Christmas presents

Nelson Street, Norwich. Photo: Google

Michael Bailey: Devoid of quality, Big Ben, no Norwich advantage and the yellow wall – Six things learned from City’s Blackburn triumph

Tim Krul celebrates with the visiting Norwich City supporters following Championship victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

New UK trailer released for film based on Norwich wrestler’s life

WWE star Paige. WWE star Paige. Picture John Giamundo/2015 WWE, Inc

Graffitied vehicle in dangerous condition stopped by police

Police found this vehicle to be in a dangerous condition when tehy pulled it over in Acle (Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk's Roads & Armed Policing Team)

WATCH: Seven arrests and lifts home - how police handled Black Friday in Norwich

Inside Norfolk Police patrol car as it tours the night life hot spots in the city

Most Read

SIL round-up: Chidlow hits hat-trick as Trimley thrash Grundisburgh. Swans joy, Henley stay top, Cops and Capel both see red!

Plenty of non-league action in the SIL

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Forest midfielder Bridcutt a ‘top target’

Ipswich Town have been linked with Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich have had great strikers and hopefully I can be one of them’ - Harrison looking to build on first goal

Ellis Harrison heads towards goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Hadleigh lose out in final minutes as Kirkley & Pakefield do it again!

James Ross for Hadleigh saw a long range effort held by Kirkley keeper Alex Blowers on Saturday Photo: PHIL MORLEY

Brantham grab deserved point at high-flying Woodbridge in 1-1 draw

Woodbridge's Arron Churchyard putting the ball in his own net to give Brantham the lead Photo: PAUL LEECH

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Plans for new care village and Co-op in Broadland town recommended for approval

The Marriott's Way at Reepham towards Cawston, the route Reepham High School students will have to walk home after their free bus from Reepham to Cawston has been axed. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man arrested after punching police officer in the face in Norwich

A man has been arrested after a police officer was punched in the face in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt.

Midwife feared she would not work again after disciplinary battle

Sarah Ardizzone, a midwife at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Photo: Sarah Ardizzone

Market stall provides 50 fruit and veg boxes to Norwich Foodbank

Robert and Shelley Folland, who run the Folland Organics market stall in Norwich. Photo: Folland Organics
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists