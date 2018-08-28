Search

Universal Credit needs to be scrapped, not delayed, Norfolk campaign group says

PUBLISHED: 18:21 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:25 06 January 2019

Mark Harrison, chair of Norfolk Against Universal Credit, has called on Amber Rudd, work and pensions secretary, to not only delay but scrap Universal Credit. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mark Harrison, chair of Norfolk Against Universal Credit, has called on Amber Rudd, work and pensions secretary, to not only delay but scrap Universal Credit. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A local campaign group has called on the government to not only pause the rollout of Universal Credit - but to scrap the controversial benefit.

Norfolk Against Universal Credit (NAUC), a coalition of organisations opposed to the welfare programme, has said that the proposal by Amber Rudd, work and pensions secretary, to delay the roll-out to three million existing claimants is an “indication of the crisis she faces because of the misery universal credit has caused”.

It comes amid speculation the roll-out is to be overhauled due to warnings about its impact on the vulnerable.

Mark Harrison, chairman of NAUC, said: “People in Norwich are being pushed into destitution because of this rollout. We have seen street homelessness increase significantly because of UC which puts people at risk of harm and early death.

“We are demanding the Government scrap UC and restore benefits to 2010 levels. We are calling on our MPs to put the interests of the citizens of Norfolk first and vote against this proposal”.

Universal Credit needs to be scrapped, not delayed, Norfolk campaign group says

