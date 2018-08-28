Search



Fears bridge closure will have huge impact on Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 19:03 09 December 2018

A bridge at Lenwade along Marriotts Way has been closed temporarily to members of the public. PIC: Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails Twitter



Archant

Ramblers, dog walkers, runners and cyclists have been prevented from crossing a bridge along a scenic path after it was closed following health and safety concerns.

Martin Wilby, Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMartin Wilby, Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The bridge at Lenwade along Marriotts Way, a popular route for walkers and cyclists, was closed off over the weekend.

Metal fencing has been put in place either side of the bridge to stop people from crossing the structure which sits above the River Wensum.

Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails said the “difficult decision” to temporarily close the bridge had been made in light of health and safety concerns.

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “All I know is that it has been closed for health and safety reasons.

“As far as I’m aware there are some issues with it so they’ve closed it for safety reasons and safety comes first.”

Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails announced details of the closure on social media.

They tweeted: “#LENWADE #MARRIOTTSWAY #BRIDGE #CLOSURE. #NorfolkCountyCouncil #NorfolkTrails have had to make the difficult decision to temporary close the bridge in light of health and safety concerns.”

But Jane Wisbey, chairman of Great Witchingham Parish Council, said they “knew nothing” about the bridge closure before it happened.

She said: “The first we knew about it was when the county council came in and closed off each end.

“They haven’t sent us any notices or letters or anything. They just came and closed it.”

Ms Wisbey said the closure would be bad news for Lenwade and the surrounding area, such was its popularity with dog walkers.

She said: “It’s going to have a huge impact on the village.

“That’s a route people walked their dogs around.

Now its closed people are having to walk down the A1067 which is a major trunk road.

“The pavements in Lenwade are really narrow.”

During the bridge closure a temporary diversion has been put in place.

But despite the closure, the car park by the bridge is still open as normal for anyone wanting to come and explore the area.

