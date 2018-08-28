Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk bridge closed due to health and safety concerns remains closed

PUBLISHED: 16:43 20 January 2019

A bridge at Lenwade remains fenced off after it was closed due to health and safety concerns. PIC: Peter Walsh.

A bridge at Lenwade remains fenced off after it was closed due to health and safety concerns. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A Norfolk bride which was fenced off due to health and safety concerns is still yet to reopen.

The bridge at Lenwade, along Marriott’s Way, was closed to the public in December due to rotting timber.

In a statement Norfolk County Council said the bridge, near Porters Lane, was closed following an inspection by engineers.

They said the closure was prompted by “structural weakness” in the decking discovered during a routine inspection on December 5.

The council had said the structure would be closed to the public until January.

But the bridge is still fenced off and remains closed to members of the public.

A council spokesman had said they would be carrying out work to make the bridge safe so that it could be opened at a reduced width in January,

Marriott’s Way is a 26-mile footpath and cycle route between Norwich and Aylsham.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich mum launches campaign to make sending explicit images illegal

Natasha Harpley, 39, has launched a petition to make it illegal to send unsolicited explicit photos. Photos: NATASHA HARPLEY/CHANGE.ORG

‘I can look in the mirror and say I did well’ – Midfielder opens up over his big Norwich City chance

Tom Trybull reminds people of what he can do at Norwich City - with his goal, his celebration and his performance. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paddy Davitt: David Brent would love to manage this team

Jamal Lewis keeps a close watch on Birmingham dangerman Jota in Norwich City's 3-1 win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘We have each others’ backs’ – Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

Pixiwoo sisters Nicola Haste and Samantha Chapman. Steve Adams

Bus company makes complaint to council after roadworks cause severe delays in central Norwich

Rose Lane roadworks caused severe delays to Konect Bus services on Saturday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists