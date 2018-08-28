Norfolk bridge closed because of ‘rotting timber’

Rotting timber is the reason behind the closure of a Norfolk bridge which has been fenced off due to health and safety concerns, it has emerged.

Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails posted on Twitter over the weekend that the “difficult decision” to temporarily close the bridge has been made following health and safety concerns.

In a statement Norfolk County Council said the bridge near Porters Lane was closed following an inspection by Norfolk County Council bridge engineers.

It said: “Structural weakness in the decking caused by rotting timber was discovered during a routine inspection on 5 December. An assessment will be carried out to assess what work needs to be carried out. The option of partially closing the bridge has been considered but unfortunately would not be safe enough for bridge users.”