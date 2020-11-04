Search

New roles for former council bosses as Norwich City Council takes services in-house

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 04 November 2020

Anna Graves. Pic: Breckland and South Holland councils.

Anna Graves. Pic: Breckland and South Holland councils.

Archant

Two former chief officers at Norfolk councils have landed new roles - helping to lead the workforce when almost 400 staff switch from Norse to Norwich City Council.

Anne Gibson. Picture: Denise BradleyAnne Gibson. Picture: Denise Bradley

In 2018, the city council announced it wanted to bring four contracts outsourced to Norfolk County Council-owned Norse back in-house.

Those contracts, worth £20m, include ones for the repair and maintenance of council homes, of other council properties, for surveying services and an environmental services one for keeping streets and parks clean.

To manage them, the council has set up a wholly-owned limited company - Norwich City Services - and has announced the appointments to its board.

The managing director, with a salary between £94,395 to £101,695 a year, will be Hannah Leys, currently operations director of Norwich Norse Environmental.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor.Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor.

Anne Gibson, who was acting managing director of Norfolk County Council from April 2013 until August 2014, will be the chair of Norwich City Services - which has a salary of £10,000 a year.

And Anna Graves, who recently stepped down as joint chief executive of Breckland and South Holland councils, will be the non-executive director, paid £5,000 a year.

Alan Waters, city council leader, said: “We’ve thought long and hard about the best solution to bring this workforce back under more direct council control.

“Thankfully, most of that thinking has been done which means we can now properly focus on the important business ahead – providing essential services to our residents and bringing back the services in a phased way, starting from next April, so the transfer is as smooth and seamless as possible.

“Our three new board members – all of who are eminently qualified for their new roles – will be key in driving forward our ambitious agenda to modernise the council and re-imagine local services: one of the themes identified in our Covid-19 recovery plan.

“I very much look forward to welcoming them to the council and working with them to use our ‘Norwich 2040 City Vision’ framework to guide us in our ambitions to be a dynamic, fair, connected and successful city.”

Norwich Norse Environmental will be the first service to return to city council control next year.

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

City pub closes before lockdown after customer contracts coronavirus

The Fat Cat and Canary on Thorpe Road, Norwich. Manager Christian Hodgkinson.Photo: Steve Adams

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Number of coronavirus cases drops in Norwich, latest figures reveal

Pre-lockdown queues at Primark in Norwich, extending up Hay Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus infection rates remain above 100 in Norwich

The infection rate in Norwich has remained over 100 for two weeks now. Photo: Lauren Cope

Paintball site near NDR rejected amid concerns over bats and woodland

A bid for a paintball site near the Norwich Northern Distributor Road has been rejected. Pictured is a stock photograph of paintballers. Photo: Bill Darnell

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

City pub closes before lockdown after customer contracts coronavirus

The Fat Cat and Canary on Thorpe Road, Norwich. Manager Christian Hodgkinson.Photo: Steve Adams

Big drop in UEA Covid cases

UEA student positive coronavirus cases have halved in a week. Picture: Denise Bradley

'No need to be ashamed': More than 900 visit community fridge post lockdown

Gemma Harvey, operations Manager, and Mike Briggs, Feed Trainee, at The Feed, a social enterprise in Norwich working to prevent poverty, hunger and homelessness. Photo: The Feed.