New map to help visually impaired using Norwich bus station

The new map at Norwich's bus station. Pic: Norfolk County Council. Norfolk County Council

A trailblazing map to help visually impaired bus travellers has been unveiled at Norwich’s bus station.

The map is one of just three in the country and the first to offer live travel information on bus station facilities, nearby bus stop locations and departure times. One of its sister maps is at the Olympic Park in London.

Norwich bus station’s bespoke interactive map was developed by Norfolk County Council working closely with manufacturers Nexus Alpha and the Norfolk & Norwich Association for the Blind.

The large tactile map is designed to provide tailor made audible information to visually impaired.

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “Around 10 million people use Norwich bus station every year so we want to make sure the site moves with the times and harnesses the best technology to help all the shoppers, workers and tourists that visit.”