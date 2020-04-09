Search

Advanced search

New homes could be built at former car sales showroom site

PUBLISHED: 10:23 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 09 April 2020

New homes could be built on the former Harvey Lane Car Sales site in Norwich. Pic: Google Street View.

New homes could be built on the former Harvey Lane Car Sales site in Norwich. Pic: Google Street View.

Google Street View

A former car sales showroom could make way for new homes, if plans to redevelop it are given the green light.

Plans to redevelop the former Harvey Lane Car Sales site, in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, have been submitted.

Unusually, because the site straddles both Norwich City Council and Broadland District Council boundaries, Cambridge-based applicant GH Developments has had to lodge plans with both councils.

The car sales business was dissolved a year ago and the plans which have been lodged propose building eight homes on the third of an acre site.

Four of the homes would be two-storey, three-bedroom townhouses and four would be single-bedroom flats.

Documents, lodged with the councils by the applicant’s Norwich-based agents Anglia Designs, state: “This will provide a nice community mix and make extremely efficient use of a previously developed site.

“Similar schemes have obtained approval in the vicinity and this will provide much needed additional accommodation within an already residential setting.

You may also want to watch:

“Once the garage has been demolished the dwellings will fill the gap in the streetscene nicely and therefore will not appear overdeveloped.”

There would be 14 car parking spaces for the new homes, which would include two visitor spaces.

The applicant has submitted a preliminary bat and barn owl assessment, which concludes that a small area of the showroom may be suitable for roosting bats.

But the survey says the redevelopment, if permitted, could mitigate for that by providing alternative potential roosting locations.

The documents lodged the councils add; “It is envisaged that the dwellings, if allowed would be available and deliverable now, which means they will be able to make a short term contribution to any land supply deficit.”

Decisions on whether to grant permission will be made by the councils in due course.

• Elsewhere, plans have been lodged seeking permission to extend a Norwich hotel.

Premier Inn has asked Norwich City Council for the go-ahead for an extension to add 16 bedrooms to its hotel at Delft Way, near Norwich Airport.

The hotel chain also wants to modify the entrance and make some car park changes.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

City centre shop robbed by man with handgun prompting armed police response

Police were called to an armed robbery off Westwick Street in Norwich on Monday evening Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Police warning after spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich

Officers have warned residents to be vigilant after a spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Most Read

City centre shop robbed by man with handgun prompting armed police response

Police were called to an armed robbery off Westwick Street in Norwich on Monday evening Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Police warning after spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich

Officers have warned residents to be vigilant after a spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

NHS worker hits out at used car dealer over faulty Mini

Marina and Jason Patchett. Photo: Jason Patchett

Norwich gift shop delivering mystery boxes filled with American treats

Gifted has launched a mystery candy box delivery from their Norwich store while their shops are shut due to coronavirus, pictured is the supreme version for £29.99 Credit: Gifted

‘Cancel your broadband’: Agent tells tenants rent is ‘priority’ despite coronavirus

Leo Nickolls (inset) said he was gobsmacked at the tone of the email from Martin & Co. Picture: Leo Nickolls/Google Images

New homes could be built at former car sales showroom site

New homes could be built on the former Harvey Lane Car Sales site in Norwich. Pic: Google Street View.

Nine key questions on lockdown answered as three-week review nears

Police officers in Cromer making sure the public are keeping to social distancing guidelines Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24