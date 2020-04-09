New homes could be built at former car sales showroom site

A former car sales showroom could make way for new homes, if plans to redevelop it are given the green light.

Plans to redevelop the former Harvey Lane Car Sales site, in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, have been submitted.

Unusually, because the site straddles both Norwich City Council and Broadland District Council boundaries, Cambridge-based applicant GH Developments has had to lodge plans with both councils.

The car sales business was dissolved a year ago and the plans which have been lodged propose building eight homes on the third of an acre site.

Four of the homes would be two-storey, three-bedroom townhouses and four would be single-bedroom flats.

Documents, lodged with the councils by the applicant’s Norwich-based agents Anglia Designs, state: “This will provide a nice community mix and make extremely efficient use of a previously developed site.

“Similar schemes have obtained approval in the vicinity and this will provide much needed additional accommodation within an already residential setting.

“Once the garage has been demolished the dwellings will fill the gap in the streetscene nicely and therefore will not appear overdeveloped.”

There would be 14 car parking spaces for the new homes, which would include two visitor spaces.

The applicant has submitted a preliminary bat and barn owl assessment, which concludes that a small area of the showroom may be suitable for roosting bats.

But the survey says the redevelopment, if permitted, could mitigate for that by providing alternative potential roosting locations.

The documents lodged the councils add; “It is envisaged that the dwellings, if allowed would be available and deliverable now, which means they will be able to make a short term contribution to any land supply deficit.”

Decisions on whether to grant permission will be made by the councils in due course.

• Elsewhere, plans have been lodged seeking permission to extend a Norwich hotel.

Premier Inn has asked Norwich City Council for the go-ahead for an extension to add 16 bedrooms to its hotel at Delft Way, near Norwich Airport.

The hotel chain also wants to modify the entrance and make some car park changes.