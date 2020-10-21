Almost 4,000 sign petition calling for trees to be spared the chop

Almost 4,000 people have signed a petition calling for two Tombland trees to be spared the chop. Pic: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A petition signed by almost 4,000 people has been delivered, in an attempt to persuade council leaders not to chop down two trees as part of a multi-million revamp for a city street.

Gail Mayhew and Pipa Clements with the petition against the removal of trees in Tombland. Pic: Hugh McGlyn. Gail Mayhew and Pipa Clements with the petition against the removal of trees in Tombland. Pic: Hugh McGlyn.

As part of the £2.5m revamp of the Tombland area of the city, one of the Transforming Cities series of schemes, Norfolk County Council says it will need to remove two lime trees.

The council says removing them will improve lighting and public safety, but thousands have urged Transport for Norwich to think again.

The petition, set up by the Cathedral, Magdalen and St Augustine’s Forum, was signed by just under 4,000 people.

Supporters delivered the petition to Norfolk County Council, behind the scheme and Norwich City Council, where the decision on whether to allow trees to be removed will be taken.

Norfolk County Council wants to take down two lime trees as part of the new Tombland revamp scheme, but almost 4,000 have signed a petition against it. Pictured: Hugh McGlyn, Ben Price, Green city councillor for Thorpe Hamlet and Olly Price aged eight. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN. Norfolk County Council wants to take down two lime trees as part of the new Tombland revamp scheme, but almost 4,000 have signed a petition against it. Pictured: Hugh McGlyn, Ben Price, Green city councillor for Thorpe Hamlet and Olly Price aged eight. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN.

Gail Mayhew, from the forum, said: “When we embarked on this, we thought our view was the reasonable one and it’s humbling when you find out that 3,900 people agree.

“I really hope they will think again over it. I hope they can see that this is an issue which has resonated with people.”

The county council said all petitions are considered in line with policy. But Martin Wilby, the council’s cabinet member for highways, previously said: “Two trees are planned for removal as part of the second phase of the project, which includes the replanting of five new trees.

“Their removal will improve lighting and public safety as well as enabling the replanting of additional species to protect against the future risk of disease.

“One of the trees in question is in close proximity to a listed building so its removal will protect the building from future damage, whilst also creating a clear route through the area.”

Meanwhile, this weekend will see the complete closure of Tombland for resurfacing work. The work is due to start, weather permitting at 6am on Saturday, October 24, If weather is poor, it will be done the following weekend.

Road closures will be in place on Upper King Street, Tombland, Queen Street and Princes Street, day and night.

Access for pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained, but buses will be diverted, with the work due to be completed on Sunday night.