Murderers landlord 'vilified' over noise row with neighbouring pub

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill, who said he was vilified over a noise row with a neighbouring pub Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A pub landlord has said he was vilified and abused on social media over a noise dispute with a neighbouring venue.

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers on Timber Hill, has been embroiled in a noise row with the owners of Bermuda Bob's Rumshack and Hi Fi, which led to the latter being subject to a licensing review. At the hearing Mr Cutter spoke of how he felt vilified by supporters of the live music venue, which replaced the Owl Sanctuary in October. Norwich City Council's environmental health team brought about the review following complaints about late night noise from Mr Cutter and his family, who live in the flat above the city pub. Mr Cutter's complaints relate to noise at the venue, particularly after midnight and until its 3am closing time. Mr Cutter said: “Since this situation came about we have been subjected to vilification and intimidation which I feel may have stopped others coming forward to complain. Nothing I have done has been cloak and dagger but the abuse I have had has been unjust and unfair. ”We have never wanted this venue to close - we just want to be able to sleep before 3am.” The review saw an outpouring of support for the venue from the city's live music community, with more than a dozen backers attending the hearing. However members of a Norwich City Council licensing sub-committee decided against revoking the venue's licence, instead setting a range of noise limiting conditions to apply after midnight. Mike Baxter, co-owner of Bermuda Bob's, said: “Throughout this process we have been adamant we have not caused noise nuisance but we are happy to take the conditions and hope to work together with the Cutters to bring harmony to the neighbourhood. ”People can get passionate about these issues on social media and it is unfortunate to hear about the things some people said to Phil - which we never encouraged.” During the meeting, Mr Cutter raised concerns that the conditions were too similar to existing ones and may not have the desired effect. However with an agreement in place between the council's environmental health team and the venue the committee was satisfied with them.