Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Can you fill the Hellesdon hole? Hunt for contractor to end soakaway saga

PUBLISHED: 17:19 14 January 2019

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Archant

The wait for a park with a 30ft deep hole in it to re-open could soon be over, with the saga’s end on the horizon.

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David HannantMountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Mountfield Park, in Hellesdon, has been closed to the public since October, after a small but deep hole was discovered by the parish council’s groundskeeper.

Originally cordoned off, Hellesdon Parish Council later took the decision to close the park completely, after warning signs and the barriers surrounding it were stolen.

Since then, families, dog walkers and others have faced a waiting game for the park’s eventual re-opening, as council staff worked to find out not only what caused the hole, but whether there were further risks.

It was established that the hole was a former soakaway, which was put in place to keep water away from electric boxes when the park was owned by the electricity board.

Shelagh Gurney, county, district and parish councillor for Hellesdon Photo: Shelagh GurneyShelagh Gurney, county, district and parish councillor for Hellesdon Photo: Shelagh Gurney

Rather than fill the hole, the parish council instead decided to investigate whether further holes existed under the park, which could pose an equal, or greater, risk to public.

Shelagh Gurney, a district and county councillor for Hellesdon, said public safety was paramount in the decision to close the park.

She said: “We could just not risk anybody falling into the hole and seriously injuring themselves. Safety had to be our main priority.”

Mrs Gurney said it had now been established that further holes had not been discovered and that the council was in the process of appointing a contractor to fix the soakaway.

She said: “The problem we are having at the moment is finding a contractor that doesn’t have significant waiting periods to carry out the work.

“However, our hope is that the work can be done in the next few weeks and we can get the park back open.”

The small park, which is off Mountfield Avenue in the parish, does not contain any children’s play equipment, but is popular with dog walkers and provides a pedestrian cut-through to nearby B&Q.

Earlier this month, the matter was discussed at a full meeting of Hellesdon Parish Council, at which the council was criticised for the length of the park’s closure.

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Men who carried out fraud targeting Roys of Wroxham ordered to pay back £1,500

Malaki Morgan, 31, targeted Roys of Wroxham over a period of months in 2016. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Can you fill the Hellesdon hole? Hunt for contractor to end soakaway saga

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Who gets your vote to be Norwich City’s centre back duo against the Blues?

Christoph Zimmermann is a key part of Norwich City's defence Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

From a ‘rotten deal’ to an ‘exciting future for the UK’ - what Norfolk and Waveney’s MPs say about the meaningful vote

Pro and anti Brexit demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in London before Tuesday's commons vote on Prime minister Theresa May's Brexit deal. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists