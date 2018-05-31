Praise as more than 500 volunteer to help needy in Norwich during coronavirus

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor. Archant

More than 500 people have volunteered to help the vulnerable in Norwich during the coronavirus pandemic - and delivered 360 food parcels.

The leader of Norwich City Council has hailed the city for rallying to support others, with welfare calls made by the city council to more than 4,000 people.

The Norwich Community Response (NCR) hub was up and running soon after lockdown began, with city council staff and volunteers helping get essentials to people unable to shop themselves.

They have been taking delivery of food from the central hub set up by Norfolk County Council, packaging it up, and getting it out to people.

Other essential work included picking up prescriptions and delivering them to those with no other means of getting medication.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “People across the whole city have rallied around to support each other during this crisis. I’m so proud of the strength and leadership this has shown.

“The NCR hub has been coordinated fantastically by Norwich City Council staff, and I want to extend my personal thanks to everyone who has helped the most vulnerable in our society to get through this.

“It’s helped so many of us recognise the value of having a supportive and caring community which is dedicated to looking out for, and looking after, those who need help the most during this pandemic.”

The city council has made more than 4,000 welfare calls and has helped about 2,800 people.

During the calls, the council has found out what type of support people need and see they get it through the volunteer network.

The NCR hub has, so far, coordinated the delivery of about 360 food parcels and completed around 250 medical pickups. More than 500 volunteers have registered to help in Norwich.

They are among 3,000 across the county, a response which was praised as “astounding” by bosses at charity Voluntary Norfolk.

The council says the high volume of interest means it is taking time to go through applications, but that everyone who has been kind enough to offer help will be contacted.

People who would like to volunteer to help should visit www.voluntarynorfolk.org.uk