Search

Advanced search

Praise as more than 500 volunteer to help needy in Norwich during coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:19 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:39 28 April 2020

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor.

Archant

More than 500 people have volunteered to help the vulnerable in Norwich during the coronavirus pandemic - and delivered 360 food parcels.

The leader of Norwich City Council has hailed the city for rallying to support others, with welfare calls made by the city council to more than 4,000 people.

The Norwich Community Response (NCR) hub was up and running soon after lockdown began, with city council staff and volunteers helping get essentials to people unable to shop themselves.

They have been taking delivery of food from the central hub set up by Norfolk County Council, packaging it up, and getting it out to people.

Other essential work included picking up prescriptions and delivering them to those with no other means of getting medication.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “People across the whole city have rallied around to support each other during this crisis. I’m so proud of the strength and leadership this has shown.

You may also want to watch:

“The NCR hub has been coordinated fantastically by Norwich City Council staff, and I want to extend my personal thanks to everyone who has helped the most vulnerable in our society to get through this.

“It’s helped so many of us recognise the value of having a supportive and caring community which is dedicated to looking out for, and looking after, those who need help the most during this pandemic.”

The city council has made more than 4,000 welfare calls and has helped about 2,800 people.

During the calls, the council has found out what type of support people need and see they get it through the volunteer network.

The NCR hub has, so far, coordinated the delivery of about 360 food parcels and completed around 250 medical pickups. More than 500 volunteers have registered to help in Norwich.

They are among 3,000 across the county, a response which was praised as “astounding” by bosses at charity Voluntary Norfolk.

The council says the high volume of interest means it is taking time to go through applications, but that everyone who has been kind enough to offer help will be contacted.

People who would like to volunteer to help should visit www.voluntarynorfolk.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Advice to shops on how to safely reopen after lockdown

Norwich in the lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hospital celebrates 156 patients on road to recovery from coronavirus

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Advice to shops on how to safely reopen after lockdown

Norwich in the lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hospital celebrates 156 patients on road to recovery from coronavirus

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Four new deaths takes Norfolk and Norwich Hospital total to 90

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

What next for iconic former banking hall following collapse of OPEN?

OPEN Norwich Credit: OPEN Norwich

Watch: Driver caught going wrong way on Tesco roundabout

Still from dashcam of driver who went wrong way at Tesco roundabout in Sprowston. Picture: Archant

Inquest opens into death of woman found unresponsive in city house

Carmen Dye, who was found unresponsive in a house in Norwich, pictured in 2004. Picture: Submitted

Jon Otsemobor: Dion the Daddy and tales from the City dressing room

Jon Otsemobor worked under six managers at Norwich City Picture: Alex Broadway/Focus Images
Drive 24