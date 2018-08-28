Search

Norfolk to get £13m boost to fix pot-holes on county’s roads

PUBLISHED: 11:39 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:39 09 November 2018

A pot hole on Jessopp Road in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Pot-holes are to be filled in on Norfolk’s weathered roads, thanks to a £13m budget boost for the county.

Chancellor Philip Hammond announced in the budget that local authorities would share £420m for road maintenance.

And Norfolk County Council believes its share from that pot will be £13.3m.

Nick Tupper, assistant director for highways at County Hall, said: “We have not had our official letter yet, but the indications based on standard funding figures is that our share will be about £13.3m.

“We are already looking at what we can spend the money on.

“Clearly, we have had issues in the summer in the Fens.

“We can put more money into pot-holes, more money into the Fens and, but also repairs to the road network across the county.

“As soon as the letter and the money comes in, we will be getting on with it.”

Martin Wilby, chairman of the council’s environment, development and transport committee, said it was “very good news”.

Conservative councillor Bev Spratt said: “I think this is very welcome news. That’s a lot, a lot of money. We’ve got £13m extra coming in.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Tim East asked whether new ways of filling in pot-holes could be explored and officers said they would examine if new technologies were appropriate.

Meanwhile, Norfolk has been ranked fourth out of 28 similar councils in a national independent survey looking at how satisfied people are with highways and transport.

More than 3,000 Norfolk people were chosen at random, to rate a range of services.

The highest scores in Ipsos MORI’s National Highways and Transport Network Survey were for traffic levels and congestion and the condition of roads and footpaths.

