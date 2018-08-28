Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bid for £1m Norwich bus station revamp, new £1.5m roundabout and city bike share scheme lodged

PUBLISHED: 17:30 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 10 January 2019

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2015

Money for a £1m revamp of Norwich bus station, a new £1.5m roundabout and more cycle routes is being sought from a multi-million pound pot of government cash.

Martin Wilby,chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.Martin Wilby,chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Greater Norwich has been named as one of 12 cities which will go head to head for a slice of the government’s £1.2bn Transforming Cities fund.

Some £60m has been made available for the first wave of that funding and council bosses have revealed the Norwich projects they have asked for money for.

The biggest allocation being sought is £2.3m which would go towards the work in the Prince of Wales Road area.

Work has already started there, but later phases of the scheme are still unfunded.

Council bosses want £1.1m towards a £1.5m roundabout on Plumstead Road, between Dussindale Drive and Green Lane North. They say that is needed to serve two stalled development sites of 650 homes and employment land and would form part of a link road joining Norwich Airport industrial estate to Broadland Business Park.

And they are seeking just over £800,000 for just shy of £1m of improvements to Norwich bus station, including new toilets, improved waiting areas and voice-activate real-time information at bus stops.

Almost £1.8m has been asked for to pay for £2m of improvements to the blue and green pedalways in Hethersett and at St William’s Way in Thorpe St Andrew.

Council officers have also applied for £715,000 towards an £800,000 bicycle share scheme and just over £150,000 towards a car share scheme.

The second tranche of funding is likely to see a bid for money improve three key bus routes, which would connect Norwich International Airport to Broadland Business Park, Wymondham to Sprowston and Easton to Rackheath.

Smart ticketing, cleaner vehicles, real-time information, extra city centre bus stops and faster journey times could all be made possible if the government stumps up the cash.

Martin Wilby,chair of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee said: ““Schemes being put forward for phase one are designed to kick-start the benefits that the wider strategic proposals will bring, making how we travel into and around Norwich more efficient for everyone.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

#includeImage($article, 225)

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Bid for £1m Norwich bus station revamp, new £1.5m roundabout and city bike share scheme lodged

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

Timm Klose reveals what’s annoying him most about Norwich City’s stunning season so far

Timm Klose has been impressive this season - just like Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

This is what you can pick up for free on a food sharing app in Norwich

The OLIO app allows people to advertise food they don't want. Photo: Annabel Staff
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists