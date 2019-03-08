Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A man who has run takeaways across the region has been named and shamed by HMRC for "deliberately" defaulting on more than £350,000 in tax.

Mehmet Bener, who has previously been involved in a takeaway in Norwich, has been included in HMRC's latest deliberate tax defaulters list.

The list states that Mr Bener, failed to pay £359,386.82 in tax to HMRC over a seven-year period.

The list entry, which is published intermittently to "influence behaviour by discouraging noncompliance", includes the business address of a Norwich takeaway, at 6 St Vedast Street.

It adds that Mr Bener has been handed a further charge of £330,635.85 in penalties for the outstanding amount.

The default relates to the period between April 6, 2010 and April 5, 2017,

HMRC publishes names of businesses and individuals that have been dealt with using civil proceedings - and not those that have been convicted of tax crimes in the courts.

A defaulter's details are then held on the gov.uk website for a year from the date they are first published.

The addresses included on the list are often ones associated with businesses the individual had been associated with at the time of the defaulting.

This does not mean the business currently operating at the address - Munchies - is in any way associated with Mr Bener or the defaulting.

According to Companies House, Mr Benet served as a director for a company called Reepham Ltd, which has the same registered address in Sun House on Market Place as Reepham Pizza House.

It states he was registered as a director of this company on December 13, 2016, before resigning on August 18, 2017.

Mr Bener is the only Norfolk inclusion in the most recent tax defaulters list, which was published on Thursday, September 19.

Two Norfolk companies were included on the previous list, which was published in March, Norwich-based Y Construction Ltd and Great Yarmouth-based telecommunications company Interactive Asset Management Ltd.

Several attempts have been made to contact Mr Bener, but he has not responded.