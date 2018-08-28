Search

Chinese takeaway bounces back from zero hygiene rating with four star inspection

PUBLISHED: 14:49 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:00 24 October 2018

Lotus House Chinese takeaway has received a zero in its latest hygiene inspection. Picture: Google

Lotus House Chinese takeaway has received a zero in its latest hygiene inspection. Picture: Google

Google

A Chinese takeaway previously hit with a zero star hygiene rating has bounced back on re-inspection.

Lotus House, on Bishop Bridge Road in Norwich, received the lowest available rating when visited by Norwich City Council inspectors in July.

However, after requesting a fast-tracked re-rating, the takeaway was rewarded with four stars on re-inspection last month.

The new rating, published this month, shows the inspector was satisfied concerns raised during the original visit had been addressed.

On visiting in July, the watchdog expressed concerns that staff at the restaurant were unaware of allergy risks posed by cross-contamination and that tubs of food were being stored uncovered.

The takeaway became the third establishment in the city area to be hold a zero rating, with Mr Pizza on Portersfield Road and JD’s Hot Dogs on Albion Way being the other two.

Mr Pizza was re-inspected on September 29, but awaits publication of its outcome.

