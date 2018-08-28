Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

First phases of Lotus site expansion scheme to be decided next week

PUBLISHED: 15:15 01 November 2018

An artists' impression of the new customer experience centre planned by Lotus at its Hethel headquarters. Picture: Feilden+Mawson.

An artists' impression of the new customer experience centre planned by Lotus at its Hethel headquarters. Picture: Feilden+Mawson.

Archant

Ambitious plans to transform the Lotus factory into a must-see destination for motor enthusiasts are likely to be given the green light by councillors next week.

Two planning applications surrounding the Hethel site go before South Norfolk Council on Wednesday, which are both recommended for approval.

The overall scheme was put forward in four separate planning applications, with the first two of these being placed under consideration at the meeting.

The heritage brand, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, will discover whether it can add a roof terrace to one of its existing buildings, known as the clubhouse which overlooks the site’s test track.

The aim of this is to provide visitors with a full view of vehicles using the track, along with a 360 degree perspective of the site.

Lotus is to also discover whether the council’s planning committee approves of plans to build a new ‘customer experience’ building on site.

Both applications have been recommended for approval by council officers, though they have also signalled for restrictions to be placed on the test track.

These restrictions, however, would only apply to uses relating to the customer experience building - as opposed to its use solely for testing vehicles.

Tim Barker, the officer who prepared the committee report, said it would not be appropriate to bring in blanket restrictions.

If Mr Barker’s recommendations are followed, permission would be granted for both the customer experience building and the viewing platform.

However, plans for a heritage museum celebrating the 70-year history of the company have not been included in the meeting’s agenda.

Mr Barker wrote: “The proposed development will not have an adverse impact on the countryside and, with appropriate conditions relation to use of the test track, will not adversely affect the amenities of nearby residents.”

The vision for the site was unveiled earlier this year as part of the brand’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

It was revealed in the planning application that should the entire scheme be a success it will create 20 new jobs, 14 full-time positions at the museum and a further six posts in the customer base.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Revealed: How ‘psychopath’ Joe Storey was free to kill ex-partner Kerri McAuley

Picture of Kerri McAuley. Credit: Submitted by Kerri's family.

Norwich restaurant accused of ‘casual racism’ over sauce name

Mambo Jambo restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Review into how murdered mum was let down out today

Kerri McAuley as killed by her ex-partner Joe Storey in January 2017. Submitted by Kerri's family.

Norfolk park closed after discovery of 30ft hole

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Garage owner convicted after supplying false number plates for ‘prolific’ burglary gang

Simon Oakley, who owns Stratton Quick Fit in Long Stratton, is one of four men who went on trial on October 16 in connection with the break-ins. Picture: Staff photographer

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide