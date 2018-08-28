Liz Truss backs PM and vows ‘I want to be chancellor’

Liz Truss is backing the PM's Brexit plan Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Norfolk MP Liz Truss has urged MPs to back Theresa May’s Brexit deal claiming the UK can always change the agreement in the future.

Liz Truss has said she wants to be chancellor Photo: PA Liz Truss has said she wants to be chancellor Photo: PA

The chief secretary to the Treasury added that she believes the make-or-break vote on Mrs May’s deal will squeeze through parliament.

She said: “People have written her obituary before but she’s always the last person standing.”

And, speaking to the Daily Mail, she added that getting Brexit across the line was the most important thing claiming that future governments could tinker with the details.

“We can do what we want,” she said. “Some things are set in treaties but no parliament can bind its successor.”

The prime minister faces a battle to get her deal through parliament on December 11 with anger from both Leavers and Remainers about aspects of the agreement.

Speaking ahead of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires Mrs May urged MPs to back her and avoid “division and uncertainty”, warning: “A divided country is not a country that prospers.”

But the number of Tory MPs who won’t vote for her Withdrawal Agreement has reportedly reached 100 putting its success in serious jeopardy.

The South West Norfolk MP and former justice secretary also spoke about her own future revealing she would love to be Britain’s first-ever female chancellor.

But she added that she wanted the job on merit, not just because she was a women.

“People say you shouldn’t be offensive to women, blah, blah, blah. But if women want true equality you have to take offensive comments sometimes,” she said.

“The most offensive thing is not being listened to. We need more women MPs, but they must be prepared to take a bit of flak. I don’t want to be there just because I’ve got a pair of boobs. I want to be there because of my ideas.

“Economics and finance is the final frontier for women; it’s the last thing they will conquer because controlling finance is at the heart of everything in government.”

Meanwhile international trade secretary Liam Fox also backed the PM saying: “The deal we’ve reached will give us a firm and stable base on which to leave the EU and build this country’s global future, a future that still encompasses Europe.”