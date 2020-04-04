Search

Advanced search

More than 250 homes could be built on edge of Norwich as latest vision for site is unveiled

PUBLISHED: 09:09 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:09 04 April 2020

A masterplan showing where 267 homes could be built on Manor Park in Drayton. Picture: Hopkins Homes

A masterplan showing where 267 homes could be built on Manor Park in Drayton. Picture: Hopkins Homes

Hopkins Homes

More than 250 homes could be set for construction in a village on the edge of Norwich, in a plan that would include dozens of affordable houses.

Simon Bryan, development director at Hopkins Homes Photo by Mark BullimoreSimon Bryan, development director at Hopkins Homes Photo by Mark Bullimore

Homebuilders Hopkins Homes has lodged a bid with Broadland District Council to build on Manor Park in Drayton, a site that has previously been approved for development only to see nothing materialise.

In 2013, Drayton Farms Ltd submitted an application to Broadland to build up to 200 homes on the site, before returning with a second application for up to 250 homes three years later.

But while this bid was approved the landowner is now working alongside Hopkins Homes on its latest bid - which has seen the proposed number of homes increased again to 267.

Should the application be given the go ahead it will see a mixture of flats and houses built on the site, varying in size between one and four bedrooms -almost three-quarters of which will be three bedrooms or more.

You may also want to watch:

Of these 267 homes, 88 are planned to be made available as affordable housing - a third of the overall development.

The plans are also poised to include a new village green at the edge of the development, with new junctions added the Hall Lane and School Road to access the properties.

Simon Bryan, development director for Hopkins Homes, said: “We are delighted to submit our detailed plans for Manor Park, Drayton on a site that has been allocated for housing by Broadland District Council. The plans have been finalised following a constructive consultation with stakeholders and the local community.

“If approved, our plans will create an attractive and welcoming community of 267 high-quality homes in a variety of sizes and styles, alongside a number of on-site and off-site improvements to local infrastructure, landscaping, open space, and drainage that will benefit the whole community.

“A third of the homes will also be provided as affordable homes through housing associations.”

If approved, it will also see Hopkins Homes contributing £3m towards projects in the Greater Norwich area, through the community infrastructure fund.

The application will be considered by Broadland Council in due course.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight fire crews tackle Norwich blaze

The fire tore through Eaton Vale Scout and Guide Activity Centre. Picture: Submitted

Don’t just blame selfish shoppers for empty shelves, it’s the way food is supplied to supermarkets

Supermarket shelves have been stripped bare with people panic buying. Picture: Submitted

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus: Woman faces court for ignoring police orders to go home

Police officers on patrol in Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Eight fire crews tackle Norwich blaze

The fire tore through Eaton Vale Scout and Guide Activity Centre. Picture: Submitted

Don’t just blame selfish shoppers for empty shelves, it’s the way food is supplied to supermarkets

Supermarket shelves have been stripped bare with people panic buying. Picture: Submitted

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus: Woman faces court for ignoring police orders to go home

Police officers on patrol in Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Nurse: NHS staff ‘petrified’ of catching coronavirus and are sending children to relatives

A nurse at the NNUH said they wanted to be given a higher level of protective equipment. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nine things that may never be the same again

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Never mind the danger: Why 1984/85 was the worst season to fall in love with football

Norwich City celebrating after winning the Milk Cup Final with a 1-0 win over Sunderland in March 1985

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘This is a not a public holiday’ - People urged to stay in over hot weekend to curb coronavirus

Simon Bailey, Norfolk Constabulary's chief constable. Picture: Archant
Drive 24