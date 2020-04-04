More than 250 homes could be built on edge of Norwich as latest vision for site is unveiled

A masterplan showing where 267 homes could be built on Manor Park in Drayton. Picture: Hopkins Homes Hopkins Homes

More than 250 homes could be set for construction in a village on the edge of Norwich, in a plan that would include dozens of affordable houses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Simon Bryan, development director at Hopkins Homes Photo by Mark Bullimore Simon Bryan, development director at Hopkins Homes Photo by Mark Bullimore

Homebuilders Hopkins Homes has lodged a bid with Broadland District Council to build on Manor Park in Drayton, a site that has previously been approved for development only to see nothing materialise.

In 2013, Drayton Farms Ltd submitted an application to Broadland to build up to 200 homes on the site, before returning with a second application for up to 250 homes three years later.

But while this bid was approved the landowner is now working alongside Hopkins Homes on its latest bid - which has seen the proposed number of homes increased again to 267.

Should the application be given the go ahead it will see a mixture of flats and houses built on the site, varying in size between one and four bedrooms -almost three-quarters of which will be three bedrooms or more.

You may also want to watch:

Of these 267 homes, 88 are planned to be made available as affordable housing - a third of the overall development.

The plans are also poised to include a new village green at the edge of the development, with new junctions added the Hall Lane and School Road to access the properties.

Simon Bryan, development director for Hopkins Homes, said: “We are delighted to submit our detailed plans for Manor Park, Drayton on a site that has been allocated for housing by Broadland District Council. The plans have been finalised following a constructive consultation with stakeholders and the local community.

“If approved, our plans will create an attractive and welcoming community of 267 high-quality homes in a variety of sizes and styles, alongside a number of on-site and off-site improvements to local infrastructure, landscaping, open space, and drainage that will benefit the whole community.

“A third of the homes will also be provided as affordable homes through housing associations.”

If approved, it will also see Hopkins Homes contributing £3m towards projects in the Greater Norwich area, through the community infrastructure fund.

The application will be considered by Broadland Council in due course.