Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Last chance for people to have say over possible increase in Norwich council tax bills

PUBLISHED: 14:33 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:39 28 December 2018

Norwich City Council is looking to increase its share of the council tax. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich City Council is looking to increase its share of the council tax. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Just a few days remain for people in Norwich to have their say on whether they are prepared to stomach paying extra council tax if it meant services were protected.

Norwich City Council is readying its budget for 2019/20 and is making its plans based on the largest increase in its share of the council tax possible without triggering the need for a referendum.

The proposed 2.99pc increase would add £7.67 more a year on the element of council tax bills which goes to the city council for a Band D property. It would be less for most homeowners, as the bulk of city properties are band A or B.

The council says the increase is needed to prevent cuts to services and would bring in £275,000. City Hall is facing a shortfall of £12,4m by 2023/24.

City Hall is also planning to avoid cuts next year by taking £1.57m from reserves and by generating £1.1m from commercial property it owns.

Paul Kendrick, cabinet member for resources at the Labour-run council, said: “Despite the challenges, the council isn’t proposing any significant service changes in the next financial year.

“Instead, we’re adapting financially by generating more income and making savings and efficiencies where appropriate. So I encourage as many people as possible to give us their views on our budget consultation for 2019-20.”

Council tax bills in Norwich are split between Norfolk County Council, the city council and Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner.

The city council consultation over next year’s budget is at www.norwich.gov.uk/consultations.

It runs until midnight on Sunday, January 6.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Most Read

Stunning photos taken by Wisbech woman show the Royal Family greeting guests at Sandringham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car crashes into bus shelter in Wisbech at 8am on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wisbech woman arrested on suspicion of GBH as man is hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after incident in Hawthorne Avenue

#includeImage($article, 225)

Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

TEAM NEWS: Hammer blow for Canaries with Emi Buendia and Jamal Lewis ruled out for weeks

Emi Buendia was forced off with an ankle problem on Boxing Day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The best Boxing Day sale deals from Norwich’s independent stores

The Boxing Day Sales. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Last call for nominations for Norfolk Youth Awards 2019

Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists