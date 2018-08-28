Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Unexpected reopening bid from lap dancing club could waylay City Hall venue cap proposal

PUBLISHED: 16:03 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 17 January 2019

Lace lap dancing club in Norwich, which could be set to re-open Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Lace lap dancing club in Norwich, which could be set to re-open Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

An unexpected bid to reopen from a lap dancing club could hamper councillors’ desire to cap the number of venues in the city.

Lace lap dancing club on Prince of Wales Road has lodged a licensing bid with Norwich City Council, months after closing its doors.

It comes a month after city councillors agreed to include a cap on the number of sex entertainment venues in an upcoming policy redraft.

It was suggested that a limit of two venues in the Prince of Wales Road area is introduced, the current offering in that part of the city.

This figure was originally touted as three, but reduced to two on the understanding that Lace would not be seeking to renew its licence.

However, the club’s owners have now done just this, which was not anticipated at the time of the meeting.

A consultation into the proposed changes opened this week and will last eight weeks, after which the notion of a cap will be considered first by the licensing committee and then by full council.

A spokesman for City Hall said: “There is currently no agreed cap, but the draft sex establishment policy is out for public consultation.

“There is no guarantee that there will be any cap imposed within the final document adopted by the council.”

At the licensing committee meeting in December though, members expressed a preference for this cap to be included in the policy update.

It was said at the time, though, that it would not see applications automatically refused and that refusals could be appealed. It would, though, serve as a guideline to councillors deciding where to grant licences.

The spokesman added: “The renewal application will be a matter for the licensing committee. They will take into consideration the facts of the application, any representations or comments submitted, relevant policies and the advice of the council’s legal representative.”

The consultation, which opened on Wednesday, January 16, runs until Wednesday, March 13.

The city council has said it is too soon to say whether the application will be decided before or after the policy comes into force.

Lace is part of the same company that owns several other venues in the area, including Flaunt bar which is on the building’s ground floor.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Klose injury may force Farke’s hand in the transfer market

Timm Klose's injury could force Norwich to make a move in the transfer market Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man appears in court following discovery of three quarters of a tonne of illegal tobacco in Norwich

Illegal tobacco seized by Norfolk Police and Norfolk County Council. PIC: Submitted by Norfolk County Council.

Multi-million pound get out clause for developers again criticised by council

The Anglia Square regeneration is one of the schemes that could benefit from CIL relief Photo: Weston Homes

WATCH: The first snow of 2019 hits Norwich

The first snow of 2019 fell in Norwich today. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists