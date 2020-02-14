Search

Labour in Norwich split over picks for new leader

PUBLISHED: 07:14 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:14 14 February 2020

Labour leadership candidates (left to right) Emily Thornberry, Sir Kier Starmer, Lisa Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey before they took part in Newsnight's Labour leadership hustings this week. Pic: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire.

Labour leadership candidates (left to right) Emily Thornberry, Sir Kier Starmer, Lisa Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey before they took part in Newsnight's Labour leadership hustings this week. Pic: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire.

The race to be the next leader of the Labour party has prompted a difference in opinion in Norwich's two constituency parties over their pick to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

Norwich's two constituency Labour parties last night voted on their choices to be candidates for the next leader and deputy leader, following the party's performance in December's general election.

Norwich North voted to nominate Rebecca Long-Bailey as leader, while Norwich South went for Sir Keir Starmer.

And there was also a difference of opinion over the deputy leadership nominations.

Norwich North nominated Richard Burgon, but Angela Rayner was the choice in Norwich South.

Nominations for the leadership race are set to close at midnight tonight (Friday) - with just three out of the four candidates so far having won enough backing to make it onto the ballot paper.

Sir Keir, Ms Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy have made it through to the final stage, but shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry remains short of the required support.

Members and supporters will begin voting from Friday, February 21, with the next Labour leader set to be announced on Saturday, April 4.

The Labour leadership hopefuls took part in a televised debate on BBC's Newsnight on Wednesday.

