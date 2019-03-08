Search

Kissed on the Roof event ordered not to go ahead by council

PUBLISHED: 16:10 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 11 September 2019

Rooftop Gardens bar and restaurant at Union. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A city rooftop venue has been told its planned Halloween event can not go ahead after councillors refused to license it.

The Rooftop Gardens, on Rose Lane in Norwich, had hoped to host the latest in a controversial string of events - Kissed on the Roof - in October, which would see DJs performing until the early hours of the morning.

The venue applied to Norwich City Council for a temporary events licence to cover the event, which was scheduled for Saturday, October 26.

It came after previous events run by the same promoters in Norwich and Gorleston were subject to a string of complaints from neighbours over noise levels.

Glenn Walker, operations manager for the Rooftop Gardens, told a licensing sub-committee at City Hall that a series of provisions were planning to limit a repeat performance - including closing part of the terrace for the event, reducing speaker numbers and restricting music to inside.

However, these proposals were not enough to convince sub-committee members the event could be held without disrupting neighbours.

Instead, they issued a counter-notice, meaning the licence was not granted and the event can not go ahead unless the organisers successful win an appeal.

Following the hearing, Mr Walker said: "In all honesty, I did not expect this - I thought at the very least we would get permission with conditions and noise limitations, so I'm very disappointed.

"I think there are certainly learnings for us to have from past experience and in future we will have to work closer with sound engineers and environmental health to make things happen.

"After the last event in May we have been particularly careful to keep noise to a minimum and have just been through our busiest period without complaints - we just need a chance to prove that we have taken things on board."

Ian Stutely, the city councillor who chaired the meeting, said: "The committee reached a unanimous decision and considered it appropriate [to issue the counter notice] in light of public nuisance complaints."

Mr Walker was told he has 21 days to appeal the committee's decision and said he would "100pc" be doing so.

He added: "I'm hopeful we can reach some kind of resolution, but I'm sure any tickets sold will be refunded if it does not go ahead."

