Karishma owner vows to take council advice on board after being spared closure

Mo Ali, owner of Karishma on Prince of Wales Road Norwich. Picture; Archant Archant

The owner of a bar which faced a licensing review over noise nuisance has vowed to learn from the experience.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich City Council's environmental health team brought a licensing review against Karishma Bollywood bar on Prince of Wales Road, after receiving complaints about excessive noise.

During the review, concerns were also raised by the police about the way the venue dealt with anti-social behaviour.

However, after being spared closure by a licensing sub-committee of Norwich City Council, owner Mo Ali said he was keen to put to issues behind him.

He said: “I am naturally very pleased with the decision and the licensing team has been very helpful throughout the review.

“When I came into this industry I was not very experienced but they have given me some important advice today which I will take on board going forward and hope to learn from.”

The committee agreed to allow the venue to continue operating, with noise-limiting conditions placed on it to stamp out its impact on the surrounding area.