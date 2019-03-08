Karishma owner vows to take council advice on board after being spared closure
PUBLISHED: 18:57 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:57 18 April 2019
Archant
The owner of a bar which faced a licensing review over noise nuisance has vowed to learn from the experience.
Norwich City Council's environmental health team brought a licensing review against Karishma Bollywood bar on Prince of Wales Road, after receiving complaints about excessive noise.
During the review, concerns were also raised by the police about the way the venue dealt with anti-social behaviour.
However, after being spared closure by a licensing sub-committee of Norwich City Council, owner Mo Ali said he was keen to put to issues behind him.
He said: “I am naturally very pleased with the decision and the licensing team has been very helpful throughout the review.
“When I came into this industry I was not very experienced but they have given me some important advice today which I will take on board going forward and hope to learn from.”
The committee agreed to allow the venue to continue operating, with noise-limiting conditions placed on it to stamp out its impact on the surrounding area.