City convenience store stripped of licence following smuggled tobacco discovery

PUBLISHED: 16:51 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 21 January 2019

Archant

A convenience store in Norwich has been stripped of its right to sell alcohol by the city council, following the discovery of illicit tobacco products in its premises.

International Foods, on Hall Road in the city, faced a licensing review after falling foul of trading standards regulations around cigarettes.

A sub-committee of Norwich City Council’s licensing team opted to revoke the shop’s premises licence following a hearing held behind closed doors.

The review was brought about at the request of Norfolk County Council and the police, after smuggled tobacco products were discovered at the shop.

A spokesman from County Hall said: “Norfolk County Council trading standards, supported by Norfolk Constabulary, brought the review as the sale and storage of smuggled tobacco products undermines the prevention of crime and disorder licensing objective.”

A member of staff at the shop, who identified themselves as the manager, declined to comment on the decision.

