Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Inspector rules councillors were right to reject bid for 152 student flats next to Norwich Premier Inn

PUBLISHED: 15:30 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 04 January 2019

The site next to the Premier Inn on Duke Street where student flats could be built. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

The site next to the Premier Inn on Duke Street where student flats could be built. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Archant

An appeal against Norwich City Council’s refusal to allow flats for 152 students to be built has been dismissed by an inspector - but a similar scheme could yet get the go-ahead.

The Jane Austen College in Colegate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Jane Austen College in Colegate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City councillors last year turned down an application for the student complex on land currently used as a car park next to Premier Inn in Duke Street.

People living nearby and the Inspiration Trust, which runs the neighbouring Jane Austen College, had objected to the proposal, with the school saying it would suffer from a loss of light.

They rejected the scheme, which would have been up to nine storeys in height, on the grounds that it would not ensure satisfactory living and working conditions, and would not deliver high quality design.

Applicant Raer Estates/Keypoint Norwich appealed to the planning inspector over the decision. But planning inspector Graham Chamberlain has dismissed that appeal.

He said it would undermine the expectation of the college to have “sufficient access” to sun and daylight and would harm the living conditions of some of those in Dukes Palace Wharf opposite.

However, a scheme could yet get planning permission because, while the appeal was still ongoing, the applicants lodged another application with City Hall.

That application is for a 149-bed student development, which is shorter than the previous proposal, with the maximum height cut to seven storeys, plus a basement.

In documents lodged with City Hall, the applicants say they have made changes based on the concerns previously raised and state: “It is considered that the benefits that this development will bring to regenerating this site, will also outweigh the limited impacts on the amenity of neighbouring properties.”

But there have been 24 objections, including one from the Inspiration Trust. They said, while the scheme addressed a number of concerns and they appreciated the work the applicant had done, they still objected.

They said: “The revised scheme does have a reduced height, but it remains a large building out of scale with the majority of neighbouring historic buildings.

“The proposed building would remain exessively domineering on its environs and particularly on the outdoor space at Jane Austen College.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Man stabbed in Harold Wood

Police were called to reports of man being stabbed in Gubbins Lane, Harold Wood at around 6pm on January 3. Photo: Google

Harold Hill suspicious package: Cashier given threatening note and told to hand over money

Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.

Police close Harold Hill bank after suspicious package found

Police in Farnham Road.

Worst streets for vehicle crime in Havering revealed as police struggle to catch offenders

Whitelands Way in Romford, the borough's worst street for vehicle crime. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Man charged with attempted murder after Norwich shooting

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City v Portsmouth: Press Conference RECAP

Marco Stiepermann departed early on New Year's Day at Brentford with a quad problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

The secret Little Switzerland hidden away in the Norfolk Broads

An image showing the High and Low bridge at Little Switzerland, dated 1907. Photo: Museum of the Broads and the Marlpit Community Magazine
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists