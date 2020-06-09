Search

Advanced search

Date for final decision over fate of Anglia Square revamp revealed

PUBLISHED: 13:42 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:42 09 June 2020

Plans for the revamp of Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Plans for the revamp of Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Weston Homes

A decision on whether the controversial revamp of Norwich’s Anglia Square will be allowed now rests in the hands of just one man - and will be made within three months.

Planning inspector David Prentis has weighed up the evidence presented at a public inquiry into the £271m revamp and handed his recommendation on whether the scheme should go ahead or not to the government.

It means the centre’s fate is now down to local government secretary Robert Jenrick. He will consider the Planning Inspectorate report and his final decision will determine whether the scheme is permitted.

He has until September 7 to issue a decision on one of the most contentious - and largest - developments in Norwich for decades.

Plans for the shopping centre, lodged by Columbia Threadneedle and Weston Homes, were approved by Norwich City Council’s planning committee in 2018.

You may also want to watch:

The plans include more than 1,200 new homes, including within a 20-storey tower, a hotel, cinema, car parks and new shops.

But the proposals attracted fierce criticism, due to the massing and height and its impact on the historic city skyscape, including Norwich Cathedral.

While City Hall officers conceded harm would be done, they said it was outweighed by social and economic benefits and the planning committee voted in favour, by seven votes to five.

However, the matter was called in by the government at the request of opponents, including heritage watchdog Historic England, which triggered a four week planning inquiry into the issues, held at City Hall in January and February.

Historic England, SAVE Britain’s Heritage, the Norwich Society, the Norwich Cycling Campaign, and the Cathedral Magdalen and St Augustine’s Forum were among objectors who sought to persuade the inspector to recommend the scheme is not given the green light.

Local government secretary Robert Jenrick. Photo: Archant LibraryLocal government secretary Robert Jenrick. Photo: Archant Library

But Russell Harris, QC, for the applicants, told the inquiry: “The time has come to meet the challenges posed by the requirement to assist a part of Norwich and its population that the 21st Century left behind.”

What planning inspector Mr Prentis has recommended is not made public at this stage.

Secretary of state Mr Jenrick can back his recommendation or could choose to ignore it.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘He was always smiling’: tributes to man who fell from city tower block

Floral tributes at the base of Normandie Tower, where a man fell to his death on Friday. Picture: David Hannant

Fears for Chapelfield as Intu put administrators on standby

Intu, which owns Chapelfield - pictured before lockdown - has put KPMG on standby. Pic: Archant

See inside bungalow given luxury makeover on the market for £525,000

The bungalow with the real wow factor. Pic: Minors & Brady

Water supply restored to homes across Norwich after pump failure

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘He was always smiling’: tributes to man who fell from city tower block

Floral tributes at the base of Normandie Tower, where a man fell to his death on Friday. Picture: David Hannant

Fears for Chapelfield as Intu put administrators on standby

Intu, which owns Chapelfield - pictured before lockdown - has put KPMG on standby. Pic: Archant

See inside bungalow given luxury makeover on the market for £525,000

The bungalow with the real wow factor. Pic: Minors & Brady

Water supply restored to homes across Norwich after pump failure

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Date for final decision over fate of Anglia Square revamp revealed

Plans for the revamp of Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

City council’s warning to Orlando’s owner

Orlandos Restaurant operating for take away despite claiming not to be a restaurant. Pictures: Archant

Man in 80s is first coronavirus death in Norfolk hospitals for six days

A man in his 80s with coronavirus died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, but there have been no further deaths recorded at the James Paget or Queen Elizabeth hospitals. Picture: Archant

Opinion: We can all do our bit to end racism and racial discrimination

Black Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise Ray
Drive 24