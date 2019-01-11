Search

Video

WATCH: How much longer are journeys taking in Norwich due to roadworks?

11 January, 2019 - 15:14
Traffic in Prince Of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Traffic in Prince Of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

The latest phase of work on the multi-million-pound shake-up of how traffic uses the area around Prince of Wales Road in Norwich started this week.

Four months of work started on Monday, January 7 as council bosses look to make improvements, but there have been complaints from drivers about delays.

One of our reporters filmed and timed his journey to work to find out what the impact of the roadworks has been. And you can find out how long was added to his journey in this video.

Work will be done to Rose Lane and Cattle Market Street. Work includes landscaping and wider pavements, new crossing facilities and a new cycle track to join up with the cycle lane on Cattle Market Street,

The bus lane in Rose Lane will also be removed, but the existing two lanes for general traffic are being retained.

St Vedast Street, off Prince Of Wales Road has been closed. Pic: Victoria PertusaSt Vedast Street, off Prince Of Wales Road has been closed. Pic: Victoria Pertusa

Closures to vehicles are in place on the King Street junctions either side of Rose Lane, with diversions in place for access. And St Vedast Street is closed for seven weeks during the work.

Konectbus and First buses have both been affected by the work. Council bosses say they try to schedule and approve roadworks to make sure disruption for road users is minimised.

A spokeswoman for Transport for Norwich, said: “At the start of any scheme is when we tend to see most disruption and after a few days any delays tend to reduce as people adjust their journeys.

“We will make improvements where we can, to help vehicles move through the roadworks as smoothly as possible.”

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

