Hopes that sale of historic city home could lead to ‘Grand Designs’ type makeover

Hopes have been raised that an historic Norwich home, which council officers blocked from being knocked down, could get a new lease of life through a ‘Grand Designs’ type makeover.

The Carrow Bridge House, which has stood close to Norwich City’s Carrow Road ground since the 1920s, is to be put up for sale by owners Norfolk County Council.

County Hall had previously applied to Norwich City Council for permission to knock down the empty home, which was once used as the bridge master’s house for Carrow Bridge.

But planning officers at City Hall refused to grant permission - and now county councillors have agreed to offer it for sale.

Barry Stone, Conservative chairman of the county council’s business and property committee, which agreed to put it on the market, said a recent story about the building in the Eastern Daily Press had generated interest in the site.

He said: “I have had some emails and telephone calls about it, including from somebody who wanted to buy it outright and another who wanted to renovate it. It would be nice to see it renovated and to be usable again.

Simon Hughes, head of property at the county council said, in a reference to the Channel 4 property renovation programme: “It’s a great Grand Designs opportunity for someone.”

Council officers said it would cost more than £100,000 to make the home, which does not have a kitchen or bathroom and is described as in an “extremely poor state of repair”, habitable.

Ian Mackie, Conservative councilor for Thorpe St Andrew, said: “This is long overdue. It’s just sitting there rotting away and it would be good to put it on the market.”

The committee also agreed to buy land for a new city recycling centre, to replace the Mile Cross Recycling Centre when it shuts in 2021.

The land, opposite Norwich International Airport, would be accessed off the A140 Cromer Road near the NDR, now known as Broadland Northway.

The site belongs to Legislator 1657, which is jointly owned by the city and county council.

Terms have been agreed for the site to pass to Norfolk County Council for no cost, on the agreement County Hall builds an access road to the site, which goes over privately-owned land.

A planning application is likely to be lodged in the autumn.