Historic England ready to take fight over Anglia Square revamp to the Secretary of State

PUBLISHED: 10:56 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:56 31 October 2018

The revised plan for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Weston Homes

The bid to revamp Norwich’s Anglia Square has been dealt a potential blow, after watchdog Historic England lodged a fresh objection and signalled it would take its battle to stop the scheme to the government.

Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAnglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Housebuilder Weston Homes, along with landowner Columbia Threadneedle, lodged revised plans for its revamp of the shopping centre with Norwich City Council in September.

But Historic England says the plans would “strike at the character that makes Norwich so special” and is urging councillors to reject them.

The revised scheme saw the height of the controversial 25-storey tower reduced by five storeys.

The developers had said that would “emphasise its slender proportions and reduce its visual impact”, but it has not found favour with Historic England.

The national body, which had objected to the previous proposal, has now submitted its objection to the latest plan.

It says the reduction in the tower’s height “would not materially reduce its impact on Norwich’s character” and it would “remain a prominent and alien feature”, damaging the “wonderful prospect of the cathedral as seen from the Lower Close”.

Describing Norwich as one of England and Europe’s “great historic cities” they warn “if so harmful a development were allowed in so special a place, what protection would any historic city have against similar treatment?

“Historic England consider that the proposed redevelopment of Anglia Square would have an extensive and severe impact on the character and significance of Norwich as an historic place, on the significance of the city’s greatest historic buildings and on that of many others.”

They say the existing buildings “cause much less harm” than the proposed scheme.

And they say, if the council is minded to grant approval, it would refer the case to the National Planning Casework Unit and request that it be called-in for a decision to be made by the Secretary of State.

Developers Weston Homes have been contacted for comment.

Along with the tower, the proposals include 1,200 new homes, dozens of shops, a 200-bed hotel, 600-space car park and pedestrianised areas.

