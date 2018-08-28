Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hellesdon park to remain closed while council looks into 30ft deep hole

PUBLISHED: 08:57 09 January 2019

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Archant

A Hellesdon park which has been closed following the discovery of a 30ft deep hole is to remain closed until the true extent of the hole is established.

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David HannantMountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Mountfield Park was closed to the public in October after a groundskeeper discovered a small, but deep hole in the ground, which was later confirmed to be part of a former soak away.

Hellesdon Parish Council initially kept the park open and cordoned off the hazard, but after the cordons were stolen the decision was taken to close the entire park for health and safety reasons, since then the popular park has remained closed.

Now, the community has been told it will have to wait a little longer until the park re-opens, while excavations are carried out to establish the true extent of the hole.

Updating the council and a packed public gallery at the parish council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, Mark Knight, clerk to Hellesdon Parish Council said the parish council had confirmed that there is nothing else under the park but excavations are still needed to establish the depth of the hole.

Sue Prutton, chairman of the council added that the council hoped to re-open the park as soon as possible: “We hope that we can fill in the hole and re-open the park with additional fencing around the hole on a permanent basis for health and safety reasons.

“I am not prepared to agree to any fencing going up until we have found out the extent of the hole.

“We have had dealings with other authorities and we hope within the next couple of weeks we will have more information,” she said.

In response to criticism from the public over the length of time the park had been closed and the council’s refusion to re-open the park with just the area around the hazard fenced off, Shelagh Gurney a district and county councillor for Hellesdon, added: “The worst thing we could have read was a headline about someone falling into a hole in the soak away.

“I would ask for your patience in this, we are doing something about it and we are doing our best for Hellesdon,” she said.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Most Read

Unfettered growth of small HMOs could be reined in by Redbridge Council’s potential new legal powers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tributes paid to ‘kind and gentle’ founding member of Ilford Hindu temple who died aged 80

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman allegedly kidnapped from Ilford house

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police warning to Redbridge residents about ‘convincing’ fake TV Licensing scam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle

Norwich woman to be sentenced after assaults on emergency workers

Bobbi Squires, 28, leaving Norwich Crown Court after admitting to five charges of assaulting emergency workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘What a kind and caring man he is’ - Panto star Ben Langley makes surprise visit to superfan

Ben with Niesha and Ione Dunleavy Credit: Paula Dunleavy

Former City winger could be reunited with Lambert at Ipswich – but Wigan are also keen

Anthony Pilkington played under Paul Lambert for a season at Norwich City Picture: Dave Thompson/PA

On The Snowball, City: Why the British Embassy in Oslo has a Norwich City supporting snowman

Hudson the dog, with the Norwich City-supporting snowman in Oslo. Pic: Richard Wood.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists