City junction to close for whole weekend to allow for resurfacing

The Heigham Street and Mile Cross Road junction will be closed to all traffic from 9am on Friday, March 13 until 6am on Monday, March 16. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A busy Norwich junction is set to be closed in all directions for three days.

The Heigham Street and Mile Cross Road junction will be closed to all traffic from 9am on Friday, March 13 until 6am on Monday, March 16.

The weekend-long closure is to allow for resurfacing work to take place and is the final stage of a scheme to improve pedestrian safety in the area by installing new crossing points.

Norfolk County Council apologised for the disruption and thanked people for their patience while the work is completed.

During the closure access will be maintained at all times.

Mile Cross Road and Heigham Street will re-open on Monday, March 16, but Waterworks Road and Nelson Street will remain closed until the evening of Tuesday, March 17.

During the resurfacing works parking will not be available on either side of Heigham Street (Waterworks Road) east of the junction with Northumberland Street.

Temporary crossings and walkways will be provided to help pedestrians and cyclists cross the road and travel around the site.