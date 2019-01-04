Hairdressers in Norfolk to be given training to help victims of domestic abuse

Hairdressers and beauty professionals in Norfolk are to be offered training around domestic abuse - in the hope it will give them the skills they need to encourage victims to escape the cycle of violence.

Norfolk County Council is providing the training because people often share intimate personal information with stylists and hairdressers which they might not discuss with friends and family.

The training will help professionals know what to do if one of their customers discloses domestic abuse or shows signs of physical or non-physical abuse.

Christen Williams, domestic abuse change co-ordinator at Norfolk County Council, said: “Visiting hairdressers or beauty therapists gives many people a unique opportunity to converse and open up with somebody outside their social circle.

“People in these positions have a role in supporting their clients with a range of issues, including domestic abuse. It is vital that they are supported in recognising signs of domestic abuse, and knowing how to approach it.”

Margaret Dewsbury, chair of the communities committee at Norfolk County Council, said: “Domestic Abuse is regrettably widespread across Norfolk, and it’s so important that we take every opportunity to raise awareness of this subject.”

In the United Kingdom, one in four women, and one in six men, experience domestic abuse. Two women are murdered each week, and three take their own lives.

In January 2017, Norwich mum Kerri McAuley, 32, suffered 19 injuries to her head and face following a “sustained and brutal” attack by her former partner and serial abuser Joe Storey

Storey was jailed for a minimum of 24 years after being found guilty of Ms McAuley’s murder.

As previously reported, some hairdressers, such as those at Beau Hair and Beauty in Queens Road, have already been trained up by domestic abuse charity Leeway.

The free domestic abuse training for hairdressers and beauty therapists takes place at Blackfriars Hall, St Andrews Hall, Norwich on Monday, February 11.

Doors will open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start, and the event will finish at 8pm. Drinks and nibbles will be provided.

Anyone who want to book a place should email da.change@norfolk.gov.uk