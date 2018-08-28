Search

Gym gets permission for obstacle course in Norfolk countryside

PUBLISHED: 08:47 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 26 January 2019

Plans to turn a meadow into an outdoor fitness obstacle course have been approved by planners but with conditions to prevent noise and disruption to local residents.

The project will see obstacles including climbing walls, balance beams and scramble nets constructed in the field near Hethersett. Picture: South Norfolk CouncilThe project will see obstacles including climbing walls, balance beams and scramble nets constructed in the field near Hethersett. Picture: South Norfolk Council

The project will see obstacles including climbing walls, balance beams and scramble nets constructed in the field off Norwich Road, close to Hethersett.

The plans submitted by Brad Williams, director of Norfolk-based 121 Gym, which provides personal training services, had drawn objections citing concerns over noise and querying whether vehicles like quad bikes would be used.

Personal trainer and owner of Gym 121 Brad Williams. Picture: Denise BradleyPersonal trainer and owner of Gym 121 Brad Williams. Picture: Denise Bradley

The site is in countryside between housing at Thickthorn Hall and the Thickthorn Park and Ride.

South Norfolk Council’s planning committee has given the scheme the go-ahead but imposed conditions on the development including a ban on loud hailers, loudspeakers, amplified sound and that no external lighting can be put up erected unless the designs are approved.

The planning permission also states that no generators or machinery can operate on the site without details of the equipment being submitted and approved.

