Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Greens and Lib Dems call for Anglia Square decision to go to government

PUBLISHED: 13:23 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 24 January 2019

Plans for a 20-storey tower in Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Plans for a 20-storey tower in Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Weston Homes

Opposition councillors on Norwich City Council have written to the communities secretary urging him to call in the decision to grant permission for the £271m revamp of Anglia Square.

James Wright, leader of the Liberal Democrats at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Liberal Democrats.James Wright, leader of the Liberal Democrats at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Liberal Democrats.

Denise Carlo, Leader of the Green group at City Hall, and James Wright, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, have written a joint letter to James Brokenshire saying the plans are “wholly out of sympathy with the character and grain of the surrounding conservation areas”.

The council’s planning committee voted seven to five in favour of the scheme for the shopping centre complex in December.

But Historic England urged the government to call in the decision, which could trigger a planning inquiry and lead to the communities secretary having the final say on the scheme’s future.

Weston Homes and Columbia Threadneedle want to demolish the centre and replace it with new blocks, including 1,234 new homes, a leisure quarter with a cinema, car parks, a 200-bed hotel and a new home for Surrey Chapel.

Denise Carlo, leader of the Green group at Norwich City Council. Pic: Archant Library.Denise Carlo, leader of the Green group at Norwich City Council. Pic: Archant Library.

With some of the homes in a 20-storey tower, critics had said the scheme would would damage people’s appreciation of the city’s Norman castle, the cathedral, City Hall and medieval churches.

Council officers acknowledged harm would be done, but said it would be outweighed by the economic and social benefits for the city.

The council has written to the government urging it not to call in the decision and to allow the locally-made decision to stand,

But the opposition councillors, who say they support regeneration but not this scheme, have joined those who have written to ask for all call in.

Mrs Carlo said: “Anglia Square has out-lived its sell-by date and the land adjoining has fallen into dereliction because of past short-sighted planning decisions.

“We mustn’t allow history to repeat itself by accepting glitzy high-rise apartment and retail blocks as a second best solution.

“The current Weston Homes scheme is more in keeping with Manchester city centre than Norwich.”

Mr Wright added, “Not only is the development wholly out of character with historic Norwich - the bland identikit nature of the design adds nothing to our city – but the level of affordable housing is derisory.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Woman hurt after being hit by car in Norwich crash

The roundabout of St Crispins Road with Pitt Street. Picture: Google Maps

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Rangers and Canaries would need to make ‘extraordinary bid’ for winger

Partick Thistle winger Aidan Fitzpatrick Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA

7 romantic hotspots to visit for free in Norfolk

Mousehold heath Photo: Saurabh Prabhu

No arrests as hunt continues for three knifemen who invaded children’s birthday party

Hunter Road - where three masked man invaded a child's 10th birthday party. Picture: Dominic Gilbert
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists