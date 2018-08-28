Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Green credentials of Norwich City Council questioned amid ‘climate emergency’ call

PUBLISHED: 11:06 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:08 28 November 2018

The action being taken to reduce carbon emmissions in Norwich has been questioned by campaigners. Pic: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

The action being taken to reduce carbon emmissions in Norwich has been questioned by campaigners. Pic: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

Archant

The green credentials of Norwich City Council have been questioned by campaigners who want more rapid action to combat climate change.

Dr Jo-anne Veltman is a member of Climate Hope Action In NorfolkDr Jo-anne Veltman is a member of Climate Hope Action In Norfolk

A stark report by the United Nations warned unprecedented changes, including halving carbon by 2030 and bringing it to zero, are needed to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

And, at a meeting of Norwich City Council, campaigners from Climate Hope Action in Norfolk called on the council to declare a climate emergency.

Dr Jo-anne Veltman, a children’s doctor at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, asked a public question at City Hall on the issue.

She said: “We also know that Norwich and Norfolk face specific impacts, including, but not limited to flooding, land loss, impacts on the Broads, water scarcity, agriculture and public health.

Kevin Maguire, Labour cabinet member for safe city environment. Pic: SubmiitedKevin Maguire, Labour cabinet member for safe city environment. Pic: Submiited

“We are currently on a pathway for temperatures to increase 3-4C within my teenage daughter’s lifetime and we are risking catastrophic, unstoppable climate change.”

She said Bristol City Council had passed a motion declaring a climate emergency and committed to being zero-carbon by 2030 and urged City Hall to do the same.

Kevin Maguire, Labour-run council’s cabinet member for safe city environment, said: “The council is very much aware of the impact which climate change can have.”

He said that was why the authority had invested in making council homes more energy efficient, had delivered priority bus lanes in the city and had spent millions on cycleways and footpaths.

He said: “To date we have achieved an impressive 57.1pc carbon reduction, which far exceeds our 40pc target by 2018. The government’s national target of 57pc carbon emissions reduction is due to be delivered by 2030, so we are 12 years ahead of that.”

He added the Norwich area capita emissions per person had also fallen, from 6.9 tonnes of carbon emissions in 2005 to 3.8 tonnes in 2016.

He said the recently launched City Vision 2040 document stated that the council was “committed to shifting to clean energy by 2040 and becoming carbon neutral by 2050.”

But Dr Veltman said, while those measures were welcome, they were “nowhere near” the level of action needed.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich landlord told he must demolish extension built without permission

The first floor extension was built above a garage at the home in Ruskin Road, Norwich. Pic: Google.

Bus breaks down during rush hour in Norwich city centre

A previous photo of traffic on Grapes Hill. Photo Steve Adams

Homeless charity hopes to bring converted bus to Norwich

Eric Hewson, founder of homeless charity the Harvey Lewis Appeal, holding a Kit Bag, which includes toiletries and a sleeping bag for vulnerable people.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide