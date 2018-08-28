No government call-in for £271m Anglia Square planning decision...yet

The 20-storey tower proposed for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes Weston Homes

The fate of the multi-million pound revamp of Norwich’s Anglia square remains in the balance, with the government still mulling over whether to have the final say on it.

The £271m scheme received Norwich City Council’s stamp of approval earlier this month, with planning committee members backing it by seven votes to five.

However, this decision could be overturned if the secretary of state were to conclude it was the wrong call.

National body Historic England has urged the government to call-in the decision, which could trigger a planning inquiry and lead to communities secretary James Brokenshire making the final decision on the revamp’s future.

However, a spokesman for the ministry of housing, communities and local government, has today confirmed that no decision has been made on this.

The spokesman said: “We have received a request to call-in the planning application at Anglia Square, which the secretary of state is currently considering.”