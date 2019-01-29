Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘First step’ taken over bringing trams back to the streets of Norwich

29 January, 2019 - 22:56
Trams in Edinburgh. Could Norwich follow suit? Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Trams in Edinburgh. Could Norwich follow suit? Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Archant

A “first step” in bringing trams back to the streets of Norwich has been taken, with City Hall agreeing to lobby the government to help make it happen.

Norwich City Council agreed a joint motion agreeing that pressure should be brought to bear to try to get a tram or light rail transport system on the city’s streets.

It will see the council ask the Greater Norwich Development Partnership to push for national changes so that trams and light rail can be more realistically considered as a transport option as Norwich grows in the future.

The council will ask MPs and the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership to lend their support to the drive for trams and light rail.

And City Hall will lobby national government to provide support for cities such as Norwich which want to develop such modes of transport.

Proposed by Green city councillor David Raby, and seconded by Labour’s Mike Stonard, the motion was unanimously agreed by the full council on Tuesday night.

Mr Raby said UK cities such as Nottingham, Sheffield, Manchester and Edinburgh already had tram networks, while cities even smaller than Norwich had them in other parts of Europe.

He said: “This is just the first step, but it is very important to get this on record so we can take it to the Greater Norwich Growth Board, the county council, our MPs and national government.

“This will be a long campaign, but I am not going to give up.”

He said this was not the time to be discussing the potential routes for such a system. He said: “The point is to get the ball rolling.”

Mr Stonard said current government policies made developing feasible schemes difficult, while such barriers did not exist in European cities even smaller than Norwich.

Liberal Democrat group leader James Wright said: “The development of a light rail transit system is highly desirable.

“It would be good for the economy, help cut carbon emissions, create jobs and reduce congestion.”

Civic watchdog the Norwich Society previously included trams in a wish list for how they wanted to see the city develop in years to come.

The city used to have trams from 1900 to 1935.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Teenager assaulted and robbed while using city cash point

St Vedast Street at its junction with Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Google

Actor Russell Crowe wants to know where he can watch Norwich play Leeds

Ivo Pinto's last league appearances under Daniel Farke was City's 2-0 home loss to Leeds in August Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘First step’ taken over bringing trams back to the streets of Norwich

Trams in Edinburgh. Could Norwich follow suit? Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Twitter user who sent ‘vile’ tweets to King’s Lynn player banned from future matches

The Walks Stadium, King's Lynn Football Club. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY: FOR:EDP Sport EDP pics © 2009 (01603)772434
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists