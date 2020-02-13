First details revealed of where Beryl bike share bays would be based

Norfolk County councillor Martin Wilby on one of the new Beryl bikes. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Archant

Fresh details have been revealed about Norwich's new cycle sharing scheme - ahead of its launch this spring.

The Beryl bikes scheme will offer 465 pedal cycles and 115 electrically assisted cycles.

Cyclists will be able to pick up bikes from some 70 locations throughout the city centre and the surrounding area.

People will download an app to locate and unlock the cycles.

They will cost £1 to unlock and riders will be charged 5p per minute, with minutes also available to buy in bundles.

The mooted locations of five of the 70 bays are revealed in a document which will go before councillors next week.

The council papers also detail how there will be three different tiers of Beryl bays.

There will be five which are known as tier one bays.

Those will provide bicycle parking, but also space for people to sit and interact, along with planting.

To encourage a shift from car to bicycle use, those five bays will take up existing on-street car parking. They will replace two car parking spaces at St Benedicts Street, Gloucester Street, Unthank Road, Upper St Giles Street and Yarmouth Road.

Councillors on the Transforming Cities committee will need to agree to traffic regulation orders to make those changes, which they are due to do on Wednesday.

There would also be between 15 to 20 tier two bays, a "scaled back" version of the five tier one bays. But the bulk of the bays would be tier three - steel cycle parking stands.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's chair of the Transforming Cities joint committee, said: "We are currently working with Beryl to finalise the locations for the bike bays and look forward to the scheme going live this spring.

"I've no doubt the scheme will prove popular with both residents and visitors alike, giving people more flexibility and choice around sustainable transport, whilst keeping us active and healthy and helping to reduce congestion and air pollution across the city.

The £800,000 scheme is paid for through the £6.1m which the government awarded through the government's Transforming Cities Fund.

Ofo previously ran a city cycle sharing scheme, but pulled out after less than a year.