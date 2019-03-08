Bid to convert former live music hot spot into housing resubmitted

A mystery buyer has been found for the Ferry Boat Inn in Norwich Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Plans for a 41-home development on the site of a former live music hot spot on the banks of the River Wensum have been resubmitted.

The Ferry Boat Inn, which over the years provided a launch pad for aspiring musicians in the city, closed down more than a decade ago and has been vacant and derelict ever since.

In 2016, Norwich City Council granted permission for a scheme that would see the former pub on King Street converted into housing as part of a development which will bring 41 new homes to the riverside site.

However, on October 12 this permission expired, placing question marks over whether the scheme would be able to go ahead.

Now, Ferry Boat Developments LLP has resubmitted its application to Norwich City Council, with the site currently being marketed by Savils for more than £1m.

Earlier this month, the estate agents said a mystery buyer had been found for the site, but that the deal hinged on a new planning permission being granted.

Now, it will be down to the city council to determine whether the application, which was first approved three years ago, still stacks up.

Planning papers submitted by Lanpro, which is acting as agent for the scheme, say: "Implementation of the development will bring about the regeneration of this now long dilapidated site and secure the integrity of the listed building going forward."

The development would see the Ferry Boat itself converted into two homes, while curtailing buildings would be demolished.

It would include a mixture of one, two and three bedroom flats, with 20 car parking spaces and a five-storey tower block providing the most striking part of the scheme.

The pub building itself has grade II listed status and before its closure was a key part of the city's live music scene, particularly with rock musicians.

It closed with little warning in 2006 with promises of refurbishment, but this never came to fruition.

At one stage there were also plans to use the building as a stop-off for backpackers, however, this also did not get off the ground.

Norwich City Council will now determine the re-application in due course.

