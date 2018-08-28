Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

Should the East Anglian Derby go back to 3pm on a Saturday?

PUBLISHED: 14:42 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 16 January 2019

Alex Mathie celebrates scoring against Norwich City on the last time the game kicked off at 3pm on a Saturday. Picture: Archant Library

Alex Mathie celebrates scoring against Norwich City on the last time the game kicked off at 3pm on a Saturday. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

When it comes to the East Anglian Derby, there is just one thing harder to recall than an Ipswich Town win - a Saturday 3pm kick-off.

For well over a decade, the football match affectionately known as the Old Farm has been held at or around 12pm on a Sunday, with the odd exception.

In fact, you have to go back more than 20 years for the last time the game was played at football’s most traditional kick-off time - a 5-0 victory for the Tractor Boys on February 21, 1998.

Now, as a city pub rues being block in its bid to open early ahead of the game, the issue of whether the irregular kick-off times are necessary has again reared its head.

The fixture-altering move comes each time at the instruction of Norfolk Police and the city council’s safety advisory group, with part of the motivation being to limit the amount of times fans can access alcohol ahead of kick-off.

However, Robin Sainty, chairman of supporters’ group the Canaries Trust, has argued it does not take fans into account.

He said: “I’m a traditional sort, so were it up to me the matches would kick-off at 3 o’clock on a Saturday, but it would take a different attitude from the authorities for this to happen.

“If the Liverpool, Manchester and Sheffield derbies can all be played at ordinary times, why not ours which arguably is far less emotional affairs than theirs?”

Mr Sainty said he had been in negotiation to convince the SAG to take on a fan representative, but that this had not been welcomed.

He added: “No football supporter really wants a 12pm kick-off, as they cause logistical difficulties. It is a pain for people travelling 40-odd miles to a game.

“If the argument is that it is to stop people drinking lots before the game, all pubs should be stopped from opening earlier, not just some. You can’t have it both ways.

“And at the end of the day, the minority of fans that do cause trouble will find their way to the ground whatever time the game is.”

Christian Hodgkinson, landlord of the Fat Cat and Canary, on Thorpe Road, this week told how his pub had been prevented from opening two hours before kick-off, as its licence presently only allows it to open at 12pm.

However, pubs already licenced for earlier opening on a Sunday remain unaffected and in August, The Station Hotel in Ipswich opened to City fans at 6am ahead of the reverse fixture at Portman Road.

Mr Hodgkinson said; “We do feel a little singled out, although we understand the police’s point of view.

“While our location does not help us, we are specialist pub serving real ale and don’t tend to attract lager louts or rowdy people.”

More follows.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

A new busker has been impressing in Norwich. Photo: Dave Carolan

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from dodgeball to Dolly Parton show

Norwich Nighthawks Dodgeball Club

Norwich City FC gives houseboat owners just four days to leave riverbank

Boat owner Ben Wallace aboard his house boat, Tiramisu. Photo: Luke Powell

Norwich City winger set for January loan switch to Championship rivals

Ben Marshall is joining Millwall on loan from Norwich City for the rest of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

WATCH: ‘Nest crepes’ are go as Mini Eggs season rolls around again

The nest crepe from Christophe's Crepes. Photo: Christophe's Crepes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists